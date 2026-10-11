Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, lanterns, peacemaker

DC Studios & Why Multiple Seasons Matter: Lanterns, Peacemaker, More

DC Studios' DCU is off to a pretty strong start, television-wise. I hope they remain committed to multiple seasons for live-action shows.

Article Summary DC Studios’ DCU TV slate is off to a strong start, from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker to Lanterns and more.

James Gunn’s embrace of television gives DC Studios an eclectic mix of live-action and animated DCU series.

DC Studios should prioritize multiple seasons for live-action shows to deepen audience investment in the DCU.

Lanterns, Peacemaker, and The People v. Gorilla Grodd could help DC Studios avoid Marvel’s TV mistakes.

Since we addressed a concern that we have about Marvel Television and how they've been approaching live-action MCU series, it seems only fair to shine the same spotlight on James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios. Actually, this is much less of a concern and much more of a heads-up, because I like what the DCU has going on with television/streaming overall. You couldn't ask for a better sign that our first introduction to the new DCU was the animated series Creature Commandos. After covering how much he fell in love with creating television while making the John Cena-starring Peacemaker, I wasn't surprised to see Gunn take such an eclectic approach to television – from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker to Lanterns and the upcoming The People v. Gorilla Grodd. And let's not forget that we have Mister Miracle and Blue Beetle animated series on the way, while a live-action Booster Gold series appears to still be in active development (and our fingers are crossed that the Wonder Woman prequel series Paradise Lost moves back to the DC Studios front burner). But as much as I'm liking what I'm seeing, there's only one thing I would want to throw into the mix. Don't underestimate the importance of "Season 2s" for their live-action shows.

I'm not saying it's a red flag or anything like that, especially considering how "young" the DCU still is. But it is something for Gunn and Safran to keep in mind at the early stages. While one-and-done seasons make sense if that's all a creator needs to tell their story, an ongoing series can help a viewer form a deeper investment in your universe by giving them a chance to get to know the characters and storylines in play and grow with them. If I know DC Studios is in it for the long haul, than I'm willing to do the same. But if I'm left with question marks that don't appear to have answers coming soon – and when they do, they might end up in a film – I'm feeling like the television experience has been cheapened. It's no longer a work in its own right; instead, it just serves as a prelude/prologue to whatever the next thing is.

We've seen what that's done over at the MCU, so the "cautionary tale" is already in place. That's a main reason why I'm excited about The People v. Gorilla Grodd. Everything that we know about the show so far screams that it's been built for multiple seasons. Here's hoping we get that for Lanterns and Peacemaker (we're talking a second DCU proper season there, though the actual second season helps make our case). And even though they're either not DCU or pre-DC Studios, let's throw The Penguin and Watchmen into the mix (you can't blame me for trying). DC Studios has a chance to plant its flag when it comes to live-action shows, and an opportunity that Marvel Studios abdicated. I'm hoping they run with it.

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