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DC Super Powers Studio Offers Look at Upcoming Animated Series

Courtesy of the animation studio working on the upcoming animated series, we're getting a sneak peek at what DC Super Powers has to offer.

Article Summary DC Super Powers got a major Annecy spotlight, with new details from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation.

The series centers on Justice League Academy, where young heroes train to become licensed champions.

DC Super Powers features Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Black Canary, Mister Terrific, and more.

Students like Black Lightning, Jesse Chambers, Terra, Plastic Man, Aquagirl, and Guy Gardner earn upgrades.

Over the summer, DC Studios co-CEO/Chairman Peter Safran and Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe President Sam Register hosted a panel during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival to spotlight a number of upcoming projects – and to make some big headlines with some production announcements (Absolute Batman, Joker: Laugh Riot, and "Krypto"). During that session, we also learned a lot more about DC Studios and Warner Bros Animation's DC Super Powers from Matt Beans – and we're liking what we're hearing.

Basically, if you want to be a licensed hero in this 80s toy line-inspired animated universe, then you have to attend Justice League Academy. Though we're still not sure whether they'll be playing Hogwarts-like roles in the series, Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Black Canary, Mister Terrific, and other adult characters will be in play. As for the student body, it seems Black Lightning, The Flash (Jesse Chambers), Plastic Man, Terra, Aquagirl, and Green Lantern (Guy Gardner) will be on the roster – and that includes Guy's bowl haircut. We're liking the concept: as a student successfully performs during their training and studies, they receive permanent power upgrades (for example, Black Lightning earns a "lightning blast" upgrade during the series opener) – with training including sessions on fighting against monsters, the importance of teamwork, protecting civilians, and more.

We're now getting a better look at the upcoming animated series via the website for animation studio eMation. If you head on over to the Portfolio section of the site and then click "By Year," the image should be the first one in the second row. While there's not a whole lot to work with when it comes to an opinion, we're definitely digging the tone and vibe it's giving off. This seems like the perfect project that could definitely succeed by going the "smart kids show" route, like Teen Titans GO! and Rocky & Bullwinkle.

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