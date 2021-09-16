DC's Stargirl Season 2 E05 Review: Out With New Evil, In With Old Evil

You may recall Bleeding Cool said last week's episode of The CW's DC's Stargirl was the best, but we stand corrected. "Summer School: Chapter Six" has turned up the volume to eleven this week, and the show is firing on another level. The last five episodes have been a slow-burning fuse to this powder keg episode. After Mr. Deisinger became the unintentional target of Eclipso, the JSA now know that not only is Cindy's (Meg DeLacy) back but she has the Black Diamond.

Cindy has her ISA assembled and they go on the offensive attacking Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Pat (Luke Wilson). Pat's understandable but still comical unwillingness to fight children, which cost him his body and S.T.R.I.P.E., is echoed back when Artemis (Stella Smith) refuses to kill Pat because he is her father's friend. With the JSA hurt and confused the stage is set for the most exciting superhero battle ever put to the small screen. The action goes from large scale to individual battles as seamless as an Avengers movie. Fans that have followed Cindy most of the season assembling her ISA, may be disappointed that the team itself is a bit of a red herring. Although the rest of the team is dealing with insecurities and self-confidence issues it is Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) overconfidence that inadvertently releases their greatest enemy yet. Even Shade (Jonathan Cake) is revealed to be no match for what Eclipso is throwing at the JSA

Points for director Walter Garcia brings us the most action-packed episode and the editing between fights scenes is masterful. He uses some inspired camera movement during the best-choreographed fights scene this season. Even though the episode is set in one location, pay attention to lighting on the "good side" and the "bad side" foreshadowing their greatest enemy. Writer Paula Sevenbergen manages to seed the story with issues that have yet to fully manifest. Look for Yolanda's (Yvette Monreal) inability to get orders right at work, and Beth's parent's relationship to play a bigger role in upcoming episodes. Minus points for the ISA being so easily dispatched. After half a season of recruiting and antagonizing the JSA they simply disappeared. Look for them to return, but how soon is another story. Minus a few more points to myself for not having a big enough screen to fully enjoy the epic battle between the light and dark.

Episode Six of DC's Stargirl is a powder keg set off by the slow-burning fuse of the previous five. Fans who enjoy more action and special effects in their teen superhero dramas will not be disappointed. The JSA stands together and works seamlessly as a team but the irreversible consequences of their battle have raised the stakes, and the show, to another level. Completely outmatched and their enemies missing, the confidence the JSA had a taste of earlier has been broken. The path for the rest of the season is completely unforeseeable and next Tuesday cannot come soon enough.

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 6 "Summer School: Chapter Six" Review by Jimmy Leszczynski 10 / 10 Episode Six of The CW's DC's Stargirl is a powder keg set off by the slow-burning fuse of the previous five. Fans who enjoy more action and special effects in their teen superhero dramas will not be disappointed. The JSA stands together and works seamlessly as a team but the irreversible consequences of their battle have raised the stakes, and the show, to another level. Completely outmatched and their enemies missing, the confidence the JSA had a taste of earlier has been broken. The path for the rest of the season is completely unforeseeable and next Tuesday cannot come soon enough. Credits Network CW