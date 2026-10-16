Posted in: TV | Tagged: dcu, newlitg

DCU Animated Series Slate In The Daily LITG, 16th October 2026

DCU Animated Series Slate was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary DCU Animated Series Slate leads Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, with Peter Safran’s DC Studios update topping the day.

Catch the full top ten rundown, spanning DCU Animated Series Slate, Doctor Who, NCIS: Origins, X-Men and Marvel news.

Dig into more featured stories from the day, including NYCC leaks, Mark Millar updates, comics charity and UK events.

Look back through Daily LITG highlights from 2025 to 2018, plus today’s comic book birthdays and newsletter signup.

DCU Animated Series Slate was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

DCU Animated Series Slate was the most read story yesterday on Bleeding Cool

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The End Of Doctor Who in LITG

LITG two years ago, Three Spoilers For Absolute Superman #1

LITG three years ago, Warwick Davis Vs Disney+

LITG four years ago, Straight Robin Cancellation

LITG five years ago, DC Comics' 2022 Vision

LITG six years ago, DC Future State and Pokémon GO

LITG eight years ago, Colbert was retorted

And Cyclops was back one more time.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ait/Planet Lar publisher Larry Young

Cartoonist, comics teacher and Cartoon Museum staffer Steve Marchant

Former Bleeding Cool contributor, Comicon's Olly MacNamee

American Flagg and Doctor Strange comic book artist Mark Badger

Comic book illustrator Andrea Strarosti

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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