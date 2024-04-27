Posted in: Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: dead boy detectives, netflix, sandman

Dead Boy Detectives: George Rexstrew & Jayden Revri on Sandman Series

Dead Boy Detectives stars George Rexstrew & Jayden Revri on the Netflix series being the "punk nephew" of The Sandman Universe and much more.

With Steve Yockey's (The Flight Attendant) & Beth Schwartz's ("Arrowverse") live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman & Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives currently streaming, there are a whole lot of folks getting their "Sandman" fix this weekend while also embracing a uniquely different take on Morpheus's live-action universe. Heading into its Netflix debut, we had a chance to speak with the show's creators and main cast about what viewers can expect – kicking things off with our conversation with Yockey & Schwartz, followed by a look at what Kassius Nelson (Crystal Palace) and Yuyu Kitamura (Niko Sasaki) had to share. For our final go-around, George Rexstrew (Edwin Payne) and Jayden Revri (Charles Rowland) were kind enough to share their insights with – so we could pass them along to you.

In the eight-episode "Sandman Universe" series, Edwin Payne (Rexstrew) and Rowland (Revri) are two teenagers who find each other in death – and who will do anything to stick together. Of course, that means outrunning evil witches, Hell… and yes, even Death herself. Joined by clairvoyant Crystal Palace (Nelson), the trio works together to crack some of our realm's most mystifying paranormal cases – before, you know, things get really, really ugly. Of course, we can't forget Niko (Kitamura), whose ability to see ghosts (stemming from a close call with Death) and investigation & reading comprehension skills (learned from watching "Scooby-Doo" and reading lots of manga) prove a unique asset to the agency.

In the following video interview, Rexstrew & Rowland discuss what went into bringing Gaiman & Wagner's work to life, making the move from Max to Netflix, how the series embraced being under the "The Sandman Universe" umbrella, and more. A personal highlight was Rexstrew's & Rowland's reactions and responses to our "serious uncle/punk nephew" comparison between The Sandman and Dead Boy Detectives, as well as what they hope viewers take away from the season. Here's a look:

Based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Wagner, the series stars George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Yuyu Kitamura, Ruth Connell, Lukas Gage, and David Iacono. Now, here's a look back at the first official teaser for Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives – currently streaming:

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), "the brains" and "the brawn" behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm's most mystifying paranormal cases.

As part of The Sandman Universe for Netflix and based on the beloved comic series from Gaiman, Dead Boy Detectives was developed for television by Steve Yockey, who wrote the first episode and serves as showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz as co-showrunner. Greg Berlanti, Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Gaiman serve as executive producers of the series from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directed & executive-produced the first episode.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!