Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: death stranding, Death Stranding Isolations

Death Stranding Isolations: Kojima Productions Drops Official Teaser

Kojima Productions has released a new teaser for the upcoming animated series Death Stranding Isolations, arriving in 2027 on Disney+.

Article Summary Kojima Productions has unveiled the first Death Stranding Isolations teaser, with the animated series set for Disney+ in 2027.

The Death Stranding Isolations trailer offers a brief, unsettling look at the world and a girl haunted by nightmares.

The teaser keeps Death Stranding Isolations mysterious, with Kojima-style imagery that may not reflect the final series.

Death Stranding Isolations expands the game’s universe with a new animated story set after Sam reconnects America.

Kojima Productions dropped a new teaser trailer for their upcoming animated series, Death Stranding Isolations, set to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2027. The trailer isn't long, and it shows some pretty basic shots that showcase the world of Death Stranding; we see a young woman in isolation being woken from a nightmare featuring eerie images of things she may encounter in the series. The team also dropped the new poster you see here, along with the new synopsis below.

In standard Kojima style, it doesn't make a ton of sense at the moment, as they probably want to keep us guessing until the last moment. What's more, we wouldn't put it past them to make this teaser with animation that isn't even in the show, as Kojima has posted trailers with images and video not in the final game. In any case, enjoy the teaser while we wait to see what comes of it.

Explore a Different Horizon in Death Stranding Isolations

"My mom became a crater."

The Death Stranding—a catastrophic series of explosions caused when the dead crept into our world and collided with the living. In the wake of this cataclysm, many were forced to live in absolute isolation—among them, a young girl. Although this lonely existence was forced upon her, she soon grows to prefer solitude, eschewing all opportunities for real human connection and allowing herself to be strung along by fate.

In Death Stranding, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima brought you a haunting vision of a shattered world. Now, that world expands into new frontiers with a brand-new animation series. Under the guidance of director Takayuki Sano, world-class hand-drawn animation has been brought to life by the renowned studio E&H Production (Ninja Kamui, Bullet/Bullet, the Magic Knight Rayearth television series).

The story is set in North America immediately after Sam—the protagonist of the game—reconnects the continent by means of the Chiral Network. However, as America is reborn from the ashes, the renewed connections that bind it together bring about new and unforeseen consequences. In this tumultuous new landscape, there are some who walk a different path to the one chosen by Sam and his Bridges comrades: a wise old man who connects people through a method that defies all reckoning; a female soldier ensnared in a cycle of war and destruction; a boy who seethes with rage at the absurdity of his life…and of course, the girl who chose to sever all ties with the outside world…Fate has other plans for her, however, and chance encounters see her launched headfirst into a world she does not recognize.

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