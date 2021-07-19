Desperate WWE To Hire SummerSlam Ring Announcers Off TikTok

WWE is in complete turmoil following the company's recent round of layoffs. Despite the well-received return of John Cena at last night's Money in the Bank PPV (though he was hard to see, especially if you were watching on Peacock — haw haw haw haw!), the company is still short on talent, particularly in the ring announcing area. As a result, comrades, the company is so desperate they will hire anyone off TikTok to do ring announcing for their second-biggest show of the year: SummerSlam.

Greetings! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you a press release from WWE announcing a SummerSlam Announcer Contest on TikTok. The idea is that fans upload entertaining TikTok videos with the hashtag #WWEAnnouncerContest, and the best ones will win a trip to SummerSlam and a job as ring announcers. Of course, with the way things go in WWE, they will probably be fired right after the event… though that would make their tenure longer than Adnan Virk's! Haw haw haw haw!

Here's what the press release has to say, comrades:

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Beginning today, WWE (NYSE: WWE) will launch a search for its next great ring announcer on TikTok as users can upload their most entertaining videos using the hashtag #WWEAnnouncerContest. The best performers will earn a trip to SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21, where they will serve as a ring announcer at WWE's biggest event of 2021. The announcer search is presented by Pure Life® Purified Water. In the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, WWE will review each video before announcing two winners from the company's official TikTok channel on Monday, August 16. WWE Superstar Big E recorded his own TikTok video to explain how the competition works that can be viewed here. "Our engagement on TikTok to date has been incredible and we couldn't think of a better platform to help us find the next great ring announcer," said Steve Braband, WWE Vice President, Digital. Today's announcement follows another innovative TikTok activation, through which WWE aims to discover and recruit its next generation of Superstars via the TikTok Resumes product. The search culminates in a multi-day talent tryout in Las Vegas as part of SummerSlam. To date, WWE has amassed one of the largest TikTok audiences in sports with more than 11 million followers and has more than one billion fans across its global social media platforms, further cementing its position as one of the most-followed brands in the world. SummerSlam will be one of the first sporting events held at full capacity at Allegiant Stadium, and the first time it will be held at an NFL venue. The event will stream live at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Hey, does Chad McMahon have a TikTok? He would be perfect for this, comrades! Until next time: socialism or death!

