Devil May Cry Showrunner Adi Shankar on Season 2, Duke Nukem Plans

Devil May Cry Showrunner Adi Shankar offered some Season 2 insights and revealed that he has secured the rights to adapt Duke Nukem.

A little more than three months ago, fans learned that Netflix and Showrunner Adi Shankar's animated adaptation of Capcom's popular video game Devil May Cry would be back for a second season. Now, Shankar is giving us some insights about what viewers can expect from Season 2 and how Arcane is inspiring him. But before we get to that, the showrunner had some very interesting news to share about another familiar video game character that Shankar is looking to adapt.

Speaking with Esquire, Shankar revealed that he had bought the rights to adapt Duke Nukem from Gearbox Software, who secured the rights to the series back in 2010. As Shankar sees it, adapting the popular franchise can't be left in the hands of the multimedia companies and studios because that goes against everything that the game was about. "It's a middle finger to everybody," he explained. "When Duke Nukem blew up, a bunch of people sat around trying to turn it into a brand, when it's just a middle finger. Duke Nukem can't be made by a corporation, because the moment a corporation makes Duke Nukem, it's no longer Duke Nukem. I don't intend on having anyone tell me what to do on this one."

As for the second season of Devil May Cry, Shankar teases that viewers shouldn't expect the same old, same old. "My plan was always to build and expand 'Devil May Cry.' Season 1 had to be the gateway drug, but season 2, the storytelling is going to pivot. Season 2 is going to be different, stylistically and tonally, from season 1. Virgil is a big, very important character. It's essentially a new show," Shankar explained, adding that there's a certain Emmy Award-winning animated series that's also on Netflix he sees as the bar he's looking to clear. "I have goals. I want to body 'Arcane,' surpass it in viewership… 'Arcane' is the Joker lighting cash on fire, and it's great. With season 2 of 'Devil May Cry,' I want to beat that. Show up to a tank fight with a water balloon and destroy the tank. Because that's cool," he added.

