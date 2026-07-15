Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter-Mia Reunion Teased in Latest "Resurrection" Season 2 BTS Look

Dexter: Resurrection writer/EP Scott Reynolds posted an image teasing a "reunion" between Dexter (Michael C. Hall) and Mia (Krysten Ritter).

Article Summary Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 is teasing a Dexter-Mia reunion, despite Mia seemingly dying in jail in Season 1.

Scott Reynolds fueled Dexter speculation with a behind-the-scenes post hinting Michael C. Hall and Krysten Ritter filmed together.

Dexter fans are left weighing the big possibilities: flashback, hallucination, fake death, or another wild twist.

The Season 2 tease adds fresh mystery to Dexter: Resurrection as production continues and questions around Mia deepen.

Just before July kicked in, we got the heads up that Krysten Ritter (Daredevil: Born Again) would be making a return during the second season of Showrunner Clyde Phillips's Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection. By the time the credits rolled on the first season, Ritter's Mia, aka Lady Vengeance, had already been killed in jail after being arrested. Are we looking at a flashback or a figment of Dexter's (Hall) imagination? Maybe another "twin" situation? Maybe the prison death was a set-up of some kind? One thing we do know? Ritter and Hall have been filming together, and we know that because writer and executive producer Scott Reynolds was kind enough to drop a ten-ton hint in the form of an image of two set chairs tagged "MIA" and "DEXTER" (along with the caption, "Just a couple of chairs on the side of a Brooklyn street").

Here's a look at Reynolds' post from Monday night, offering an update on how Season 2 are progressing:

Also returning alongside Hall for the second season of Dexter: Resurrection are Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Sarif, Dominic Fumusa, Uma Thurman, and James Remar, with Desmond Harrington upped to a series regular. Previously, we learned that Brian Cox had been cast as Don Framt, aka The New York Ripper. Mentioned during the first season after a file on Framt was found by Dexter (Hall) and Det. Wallace (Kadia Saraf) in Leon Prater's (Dinklage) vault, Cox's Framt is a serial killer who terrorized NYC years ago. Though no longer active as a killer, he's found a new way to live into his infamy by continuing to taunt the survivors of his long-ago murder spree.

Dan Stevens had been tapped for the series regular role as The Five Borough Killer. In line with how the Zodiac Killer operates, Stevens's killer taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. When he follows through with the awful deeds…the City and the Police are terrorized. In addition, Nona Parker Johnson is set as Fiona Mixon, a training officer in the Homicide unit and a nepo-baby in the police world – and Harrison's (Alcott) new love interest. Bokeem Woodbine's Capt. Mixon is a bulldog of a homicide captain and Fiona's father.

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of Dexter: Resurrection finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers – one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated – all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a midlife crisis. Harrison (Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter.

From Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson.

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