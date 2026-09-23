Posted in: Conventions, Events, NYCC, Paramount+, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Avatar: Seven Havens, dexter, NYCC, star trek

Dexter: Resurrection, Avatar: Seven Havens & "Star Trek" Set for NYCC

Paramount+ rolled out its NYCC 2026 plans for Dexter: Resurrection, Avatar: Seven Havens, and Starfleet Academy - including William Shatner.

Article Summary Paramount+ sets NYCC 2026 plans, led by Avatar: Seven Havens with a premiere-day panel and major franchise reveals.

Avatar: Seven Havens brings creators, cast, and Korra’s Janet Varney to NYCC for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look.

Avatar: Seven Havens fans can hit the Avatar Legends booth and a Paramount Games event with tournament action and swag.

Dexter: Resurrection and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy also headline NYCC, with William Shatner joining the celebration.

With New York Comic Con (NYCC) set to get underway during the first full week of October, Paramount+ is passing along some serious intel on what attendees can expect. Here's a rundown of what's on tap for Dexter: Resurrection, Avatar: Seven Havens, and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy… and a conversation with William Shatner!

Thursday, October 8 – 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM, Main Stage – "Dexter: Resurrection S2 Panel"

Two decades ago, audiences were introduced to the world's most compelling serial killer. Now, the Dexter legacy continues. Join the cast and creative team behind Paramount+'s Dexter: Resurrection to celebrate the franchise's landmark 20th anniversary and get an exclusive look at what's in store for the upcoming second season. Moderated by Josh Horowitz, the panel will feature Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, James Remar, Jack Alcott, Bokeem Woodbine and Krysten Ritter, as well as showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips and executive producers Scott Reynolds and Marcos Siega – and plenty of killer surprises.

Fans can also step inside the world of Dexter at The Dexter 20th Anniversary Museum Experience, a limited-time immersive experience open October 9–11 at Chelsea Industrial (547 W 28th St, New York, NY 10001). Featuring iconic props, immersive recreations, interactive experiences, and photo moments spanning the franchise's 20-year history, fans can reserve free tickets, with a standby line also available daily. The experience will also host an on-site blood drive with New York Blood Center, with appointments available here.

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of Dexter: Resurrection finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers — one with decades of notoriety and a lifetime of kills behind him, and the other a fresh young face terrorizing New York in ways no one has ever seen. Meanwhile, Dexter battles a new and unexpected enemy: a midlife crisis. Harrison (Jack Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter yet.

Friday, October 9 – 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM, Main Stage – "Avatar: Seven Havens"

Four Nations fans: unite for the ultimate celebration of Avatar: Seven Havens on its premiere day! Moderated by the original voice of Korra, Janet Varney, join executive producers Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko, Ethan Spaulding and Sehaj Sethi plus cast members Saheli Khan ("Pavi"), Aishu Devan ("Nisha") and Major Curda ("Jae") for an exclusive glimpse into the making of the series. Plus, hear more about what's in store across the Avatar Legends universe.

Fans can also put their bending skills to the test at the Avatar Legends Booth (#1723) featuring photo opportunities and swag, including exclusive footwear in collaboration with Reebok. Meanwhile, Paramount Games will host a special Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game event at OS: NYC on Friday, October 9. The event will feature Avatar Legends activations, including a Four Nations Food Cart, a high-stakes Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game tournament with special prizes, giveaways, and more. Register here to save your spot.

Avatar: Seven Havens is an all-new, original series from creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, set to premiere globally on Paramount+ on Friday, October 9. Set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, the original 2D-animated series centers around a young Earthbender who discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are co-creators and executive producers for Avatar: Seven Havens. Ethan Spaulding is executive producer, and Sehaj Sethi is co-executive producer.

Saturday, October 10 – 3:15 PM – 4:15 PM, Empire Stage – "Star Trek" Universe

The Star Trek universe returns to New York Comic Con, featuring the Paramount+ Original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy for an exclusive sneak peek and conversation about the upcoming sophomore season. Panelists include series star Holly Hunter, plus Sandro Rosta, Bella Shepard Karim Diané, Robert Picardo and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau.

As Star Trek celebrates its 60th anniversary, the panel will also feature a special conversation with William Shatner, the legendary actor behind Captain James T. Kirk.

Season two of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy follows our cadets into their second year aboard the USS Athena. There, their ideals of leadership, friendship, romance, and morality are put to the test as they navigate budding rivalries, shaky diplomatic negotiations, a fiercely competitive schoolwide tournament, and the arrival of a mysterious new cadet whose existence raises questions that could have consequences far beyond the classroom.

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