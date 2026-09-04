Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection: Dan Stevens Plays "Nasty Character" in Season 2

Dan Stevens (Robocop) discusses joining the cast of Dexter: Resurrection for Season 2, teasing that he's playing a "nasty character."

Article Summary Dan Stevens joins Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 as the Five Borough Killer, a taunting new serial threat to NYC.

Stevens calls his Dexter: Resurrection role a "really nasty character" and says he will be happy to let him go.

The Five Borough Killer echoes Zodiac-style terror, using phone calls to threaten murders and rattle police.

Season 2 pits Dexter Morgan against multiple deadly killers, raising the stakes for the Paramount+ with Showtime hit.

When Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner Clyde Phillips's Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection returns for its second season, Dexter Morgan (Hall) will find himself facing off against a new lineup of serial killers. For example, Dan Stevens (Robocop) is on board as The Five Borough Killer. In line with how the Zodiac Killer operates, Stevens's killer taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Stevens was asked what it was like joining the hit show's universe. "So fun. It's such a fun family to join. It's a great set to be on, and it's a really nasty character. As much as I've enjoyed it, I'll be happy to let him go," Stevens shared, adding that his hair was peroxide blonde for the role.

Returning alongside Hall for the second season of Dexter: Resurrection are Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Sarif, Dominic Fumusa, Uma Thurman, Krysten Ritter, David Zayas, and James Remar, with Desmond Harrington upped to a series regular. Brian Cox has been cast as Don Framt, aka The New York Ripper. Mentioned during the first season after a file on Framt was found by Dexter (Hall) and Det. Wallace (Kadia Saraf) in Leon Prater's (Dinklage) vault, Cox's Framt is a serial killer who terrorized NYC years ago. Though no longer active as a killer, he's found a new way to live into his infamy by continuing to taunt the survivors of his long-ago murder spree.

Dan Stevens had been tapped for the series regular role as The Five Borough Killer. In line with how the Zodiac Killer operates, Stevens's killer taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. When he follows through with the awful deeds…the City and the Police are terrorized. In addition, Nona Parker Johnson is set as Fiona Mixon, a training officer in the Homicide unit and a nepo-baby in the police world – and Harrison's (Alcott) new love interest. Bokeem Woodbine's Capt. Mixon is a bulldog of a homicide captain and Fiona's father. Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, FUBAR) is set as Ray Ballard, a serial killer operating under the name "The Sleepy-Eyed Stranger."

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of Dexter: Resurrection finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers – one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated – all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a midlife crisis. Harrison (Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter.

From Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson.

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