Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection: David Zayas' Angel Batista Returns for Season 2

David Zayas (Angel Batista) and Michael C. Hall (Dexter Morgan) were seen filming Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 in NYC's Times Square.

Article Summary David Zayas’ Angel Batista is returning for Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 after being spotted filming with Michael C. Hall.

Batista’s Season 2 role may play out inside Dexter Morgan’s mind, potentially guiding or complicating his next chapter.

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 adds Brian Cox as the New York Ripper, a notorious killer tied to Dexter’s latest case.

Dan Stevens, Gabriel Luna, and more join a crowded Season 2 as multiple serial killer threats hit New York City.

Though he won't be among the land of the living when Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner Clyde Phillips's Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection returns, viewers will be getting more of David Zayas' Angel Batista during the second season. With filming taking place in NYC's Times Square, it didn't take long for social media to begin sharing images and videos of who Morgan was filming with – and that included Zayas. Based on how he exited the series during the first season, it's safe to assume that Batista will be another voice in Dexter's mind, helping/hindering him.

Returning alongside Hall for the second season of Dexter: Resurrection are Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Sarif, Dominic Fumusa, Uma Thurman, Krysten Ritter, and James Remar, with Desmond Harrington upped to a series regular. Brian Cox has been cast as Don Framt, aka The New York Ripper. Mentioned during the first season after a file on Framt was found by Dexter (Hall) and Det. Wallace (Kadia Saraf) in Leon Prater's (Dinklage) vault, Cox's Framt is a serial killer who terrorized NYC years ago. Though no longer active as a killer, he's found a new way to live into his infamy by continuing to taunt the survivors of his long-ago murder spree.

Dan Stevens had been tapped for the series regular role as The Five Borough Killer. In line with how the Zodiac Killer operates, Stevens's killer taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. When he follows through with the awful deeds…the City and the Police are terrorized. In addition, Nona Parker Johnson is set as Fiona Mixon, a training officer in the Homicide unit and a nepo-baby in the police world – and Harrison's (Alcott) new love interest. Bokeem Woodbine's Capt. Mixon is a bulldog of a homicide captain and Fiona's father. Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, FUBAR) is set as Ray Ballard, a serial killer operating under the name "The Sleepy-Eyed Stranger."

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of Dexter: Resurrection finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers – one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated – all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a midlife crisis. Harrison (Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter.

From Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!