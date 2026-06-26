Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection Director Shares Good News About Season 2 Filming

Director/EP Marcos Siega had a surprising (in a good way) update regarding filming on Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection Season 2.

Article Summary Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 filming is moving fast, with director/EP Marcos Siega revealing production is already on episode 6.

Siega shared the Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 update on Instagram, a promising sign that filming is running smoothly.

Season 2 brings back Michael C. Hall and key returning cast members, with Desmond Harrington now a series regular.

New Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 threats include Brian Cox's New York Ripper and Dan Stevens' Five Borough Killer.

Maybe we've been too busy and lost track of time. But director/EP Marcos Siega offered an update on how things were going with filming on the second season of Showrunner Clyde Phillips's Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection that caught us by surprise – in a good way. Taking to Instagram to share a video and image from the set, Siega posted, "Can't believe we're already shooting episode 6!" Honestly, we can't believe it either; it feels like filming just started a week ago. We hope thats's a good sign that things are going smoothly for the production team.

Returning alongside Hall for the second season of Dexter: Resurrection are Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Sarif, Dominic Fumusa, Uma Thurman, and James Remar, with Desmond Harrington upped to a series regular.

Previously, we learned that Brian Cox had been cast as Don Framt, aka The New York Ripper. Mentioned during the first season after a file on Framt was found by Dexter (Hall) and Det. Wallace (Kadia Saraf) in Leon Prater's (Dinklage) vault, Cox's Framt is a serial killer who terrorized NYC years ago. Though no longer active as a killer, he's found a new way to live into his infamy by continuing to taunt the survivors of his long-ago murder spree.

Dan Stevens had been tapped for the series regular role as The Five Borough Killer. In line with how the Zodiac Killer operates, Stevens's killer taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. When he follows through with the awful deeds…the City and the Police are terrorized.

In addition, Nona Parker Johnson is set as Fiona Mixon, a training officer in the Homicide unit and a nepo-baby in the police world – and Harrison's (Alcott) new love interest. Bokeem Woodbine's Capt. Mixon is a bulldog of a homicide captain and Fiona's father.

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of Dexter: Resurrection finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers – one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated – all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a midlife crisis. Harrison (Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter.

From Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson.

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