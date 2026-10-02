Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Dexter: Resurrection, Lanterns, Ghosts & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ghosts, SNL, Scrubs, Lanterns, Heated Rivalry, Crystal Lake, VisionQuest, Dexter: Resurrection, and more!
Article Summary
- Dexter: Resurrection leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch, with a new Season 2 trailer hinting Dexter may be feeling his age.
- Ghosts, SNL, Scrubs, Lanterns, and Crystal Lake headline a packed TV roundup spanning horror, comedy, and genre buzz.
- VisionQuest, Neagley, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, and Fast & Furious bring major franchise updates and fresh trailer news.
- Disney TV shakeups, HBO Max-Paramount+ future talk, and Terry Matalas’ Star Trek hopes add industry insight to the mix.
We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, Ghosts, SNL, Fast & Furious, Disney TV, Scrubs, Lanterns, Heated Rivalry, Neagley, Crystal Lake, VisionQuest, Dexter: Resurrection, Get Jiro, Lucasfilm, Terry Matalas & Star Trek, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, October 2nd, 2026:
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Gets Brutally Intense New Mini-Teaser
Ghosts Season 6: "Halloween 6: The Mirror" Images, Overview Released
SNL 52 Promos: Marshall Can't Mosh, Johnson Fears "Fear" Flashback
Fast & Furious Spinoff Series Gets Peacock Green Light; Set for 2028
Disney Planning Major TV Restructuring: Layoffs, Consolidation: Report
Scrubs Showrunner on Season 2: McGinley, Reyes, JD-Charlie & More
AEW Dynamite: A Tribute to PAC Review: Wrestling at Its Finest
Lanterns Now Averaging 12M U.S./19M Global Viewers Per Episode
HBO/HBO Max & Paramount+: Casey Bloys on Post-Merger Streaming Future
Heated Rivalry Author Reid Clarifies GMA Comments on Shane/Season 2
Neagley: Maria Sten-Starring "Reacher" Spinoff Set for Season 2
Crystal Lake Bloody Opening Scene Released: What Did You Do, Pam?
Newlyweds: NBC's Téa Leoni & Tim Daly-Starrer Gets Official Trailer
VisionQuest Official Trailer: Daddy Vision, Ultron's Offer & More
Dexter: Resurrection S02 Trailer: Looks Like Someone's Feeling His Age
Get Jiro Preview: In Jiro's Defense? He Warned Him About the Soy Sauce
Ex-Lucasfilm Head Kennedy Shares Proudest "Star Wars" Accomplishments
Terry Matalas Wants Star Trek Return; "TNG" Blueprint for The Future
South Park/Trump, Doctor Who, Wednesday & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!