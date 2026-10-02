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Dexter: Resurrection, Lanterns, Ghosts & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ghosts, SNL, Scrubs, Lanterns, Heated Rivalry, Crystal Lake, VisionQuest, Dexter: Resurrection, and more!

Article Summary Dexter: Resurrection leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch, with a new Season 2 trailer hinting Dexter may be feeling his age.

Ghosts, SNL, Scrubs, Lanterns, and Crystal Lake headline a packed TV roundup spanning horror, comedy, and genre buzz.

VisionQuest, Neagley, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, and Fast & Furious bring major franchise updates and fresh trailer news.

Disney TV shakeups, HBO Max-Paramount+ future talk, and Terry Matalas’ Star Trek hopes add industry insight to the mix.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, Ghosts, SNL, Fast & Furious, Disney TV, Scrubs, Lanterns, Heated Rivalry, Neagley, Crystal Lake, VisionQuest, Dexter: Resurrection, Get Jiro, Lucasfilm, Terry Matalas & Star Trek, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, October 2nd, 2026:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Gets Brutally Intense New Mini-Teaser

Ghosts Season 6: "Halloween 6: The Mirror" Images, Overview Released

SNL 52 Promos: Marshall Can't Mosh, Johnson Fears "Fear" Flashback

Fast & Furious Spinoff Series Gets Peacock Green Light; Set for 2028

Disney Planning Major TV Restructuring: Layoffs, Consolidation: Report

Scrubs Showrunner on Season 2: McGinley, Reyes, JD-Charlie & More

AEW Dynamite: A Tribute to PAC Review: Wrestling at Its Finest

Lanterns Now Averaging 12M U.S./19M Global Viewers Per Episode

HBO/HBO Max & Paramount+: Casey Bloys on Post-Merger Streaming Future

Heated Rivalry Author Reid Clarifies GMA Comments on Shane/Season 2

Neagley: Maria Sten-Starring "Reacher" Spinoff Set for Season 2

Crystal Lake Bloody Opening Scene Released: What Did You Do, Pam?

Newlyweds: NBC's Téa Leoni & Tim Daly-Starrer Gets Official Trailer

VisionQuest Official Trailer: Daddy Vision, Ultron's Offer & More

Dexter: Resurrection S02 Trailer: Looks Like Someone's Feeling His Age

Get Jiro Preview: In Jiro's Defense? He Warned Him About the Soy Sauce

Ex-Lucasfilm Head Kennedy Shares Proudest "Star Wars" Accomplishments

Terry Matalas Wants Star Trek Return; "TNG" Blueprint for The Future

South Park/Trump, Doctor Who, Wednesday & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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