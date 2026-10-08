Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2: Eric Stonestreet Returning as Rapunzel

Eric Stonestreet appeared during today's Dexter: Resurrection panel at NYCC to announce that Rapunzel will be back during the second season.

Article Summary Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 revealed at NYCC 2026 that Eric Stonestreet will return as serial killer Rapunzel.

Stonestreet joined Michael C. Hall and Clyde Phillips during the 20th anniversary Dexter panel to break the news.

The Dexter: Resurrection NYCC panel also teased the new season with cast stories and a surprise premiere screening.

Season 2 sets Dexter against new killers in New York, with Rapunzel’s return adding another dangerous threat.

With only about three weeks to go until Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner Clyde Phillips's Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection returns for its second season, some big news dropped earlier today during the franchise's 20th anniversary panel at New York Comic Con 2026. Along with a surprise screening of the Season 2 premiere, Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family) made his way out onto the stage to announce that Al Walker/Rapunzel would be returning. Here's a look at the serial killer himself from the second season, followed by a look at Stonestreet from today's NYCC 2026 panel.

Joining Hall, Stonestreet, and Phillips for today's panel were Uma Thurman, James Remar, Jack Alcott, Bokeem Woodbine, and Krysten Ritter, and executive producers Scott Reynolds and Marcos Siega. Moderated by Josh Horowitz, the panelists discussed the new season and shared behind-the-scenes stories about bringing the series to life and more – here's a look:

And here's a look at the previously released image gallery, followed by an official overview, casting info, and much more:

When the series returns, we're looking at a three-year time jump – and time catching up with Dexter ("he's feeling it, physically": Phillips). As you can see from the latest look released, it's time to hit the gym. "When he's chasing somebody who's more fit than he is, he's got problems, so he's got to overcome and outsmart that," the showrunner added. Not helping matters are the Cox's New York Ripper and Stevens' Five Borough Killer, who not only have Dexter flexing his physical and mental muscles, but also question his life choices. "[Dexter's] got to use more brain than brawn this season," Phillips added, noting that Cox's New York Ripper is "elderly and somewhat infirm," but "still very dangerous."

Returning alongside Hall for the second season of Dexter: Resurrection are Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Sarif, Dominic Fumusa, Uma Thurman, Krysten Ritter, David Zayas, and James Remar, with Desmond Harrington upped to a series regular. Brian Cox has been cast as Don Framt, aka The New York Ripper. Mentioned during the first season after a file on Framt was found by Dexter (Hall) and Det. Wallace (Kadia Saraf) in Leon Prater's (Dinklage) vault, Cox's Framt is a serial killer who terrorized NYC years ago. Though no longer active as a killer, he's found a new way to live into his infamy by continuing to taunt the survivors of his long-ago murder spree.

Dan Stevens had been tapped for the series regular role as The Five Borough Killer. In line with how the Zodiac Killer operates, Stevens's killer taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. When he follows through with the awful deeds…the City and the Police are terrorized. In addition, Nona Parker Johnson is set as Fiona Mixon, a training officer in the Homicide unit and a nepo-baby in the police world – and Harrison's (Alcott) new love interest. Bokeem Woodbine's Capt. Mixon is a bulldog of a homicide captain and Fiona's father. Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, FUBAR) is set as Ray Ballard, a serial killer operating under the name "The Sleepy-Eyed Stranger."

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of Dexter: Resurrection finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers – one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated – all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a midlife crisis. Harrison (Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter.

From Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson.

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