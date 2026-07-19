Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Filming Update; Dan Stevens BTS Look

Dexter: Resurrection writer/EP Scott Reynolds offered an update on Season 2 filming and a behind-the-scenes look at Dan Stevens.

Article Summary Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 filming is rolling ahead, with Scott Reynolds confirming work is underway on Episode 208.

Scott Reynolds also teased Dan Stevens’ performance, saying fans will love what he brings to Dexter: Resurrection.

Dan Stevens joins Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 as The Five Borough Killer, a taunting murderer terrorizing New York.

Recent Dexter: Resurrection casting news adds Brian Cox, Nona Parker Johnson, Bokeem Woodbine, and Gabriel Luna.

The team behind Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner Clyde Phillips's Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection has been doing a fine job of keeping fans updated as filming on the second season rolls along. After some big casting news last week, writer/executive producer Scott Reynolds took to social media with two big posts. First, there was a post of a clapperboard showing that work on Episode 208 was underway. Following that, Reynolds shared a behind-the-scenes look at Dan Stevens, who joins the cast this season in the series regular role of The Five Borough Killer, and offered some big praise for his work.

Here's a look at Reynolds' look behind the scenes with Stevens (and you can check out his clapperboard update on where things stand with filming on Instagram):

You all are gonna love what Dan Stevens is bringing for this season of #DexterResurrection pic.twitter.com/MYPYAgsWV4 — Scott Reynolds (@jscottamy) July 19, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Returning alongside Hall for the second season of Dexter: Resurrection are Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Sarif, Dominic Fumusa, Uma Thurman, Krysten Ritter, and James Remar, with Desmond Harrington upped to a series regular. Brian Cox has been cast as Don Framt, aka The New York Ripper. Mentioned during the first season after a file on Framt was found by Dexter (Hall) and Det. Wallace (Kadia Saraf) in Leon Prater's (Dinklage) vault, Cox's Framt is a serial killer who terrorized NYC years ago. Though no longer active as a killer, he's found a new way to live into his infamy by continuing to taunt the survivors of his long-ago murder spree.

Dan Stevens had been tapped for the series regular role as The Five Borough Killer. In line with how the Zodiac Killer operates, Stevens's killer taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. When he follows through with the awful deeds…the City and the Police are terrorized. In addition, Nona Parker Johnson is set as Fiona Mixon, a training officer in the Homicide unit and a nepo-baby in the police world – and Harrison's (Alcott) new love interest. Bokeem Woodbine's Capt. Mixon is a bulldog of a homicide captain and Fiona's father. Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, FUBAR) is set as Ray Ballard, a serial killer operating under the name "The Sleepy-Eyed Stranger."

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of Dexter: Resurrection finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers – one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated – all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a midlife crisis. Harrison (Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter.

From Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson.

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