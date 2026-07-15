Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Taps Gabriel Luna for Serial Killer Role

Showrunner Clyde Phillips's Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection has tapped Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us) for a guest-starring role.

Article Summary Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 adds Gabriel Luna in a guest role as Ray Ballard, the serial killer called The Sleepy-Eyed Stranger.

Luna’s killer could collide with Dexter Morgan as filming continues on the Michael C. Hall-starring Showtime revival.

Season 2’s growing killer lineup also includes Brian Cox as the New York Ripper and Dan Stevens as the Five Borough Killer.

Returning cast for Dexter: Resurrection includes Jack Alcott, Uma Thurman, Krysten Ritter, James Remar, and more.

As filming on the second season of Showrunner Clyde Phillips's Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection rolls on, the cast lineup continues to impress. On Wednesday, it was announced that Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, FUBAR) is set for a guest-starring role. Luna's Ray Ballard is a serial killer operating under the name "The Sleepy-Eyed Stranger" who might end up having to deal with one Dexter Morgan (Hall). Returning alongside Hall for the second season of Dexter: Resurrection are Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Sarif, Dominic Fumusa, Uma Thurman, Krysten Ritter, and James Remar, with Desmond Harrington upped to a series regular.

Previously, we learned that Brian Cox had been cast as Don Framt, aka The New York Ripper. Mentioned during the first season after a file on Framt was found by Dexter (Hall) and Det. Wallace (Kadia Saraf) in Leon Prater's (Dinklage) vault, Cox's Framt is a serial killer who terrorized NYC years ago. Though no longer active as a killer, he's found a new way to live into his infamy by continuing to taunt the survivors of his long-ago murder spree.

Dan Stevens had been tapped for the series regular role as The Five Borough Killer. In line with how the Zodiac Killer operates, Stevens's killer taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. When he follows through with the awful deeds…the City and the Police are terrorized. In addition, Nona Parker Johnson is set as Fiona Mixon, a training officer in the Homicide unit and a nepo-baby in the police world – and Harrison's (Alcott) new love interest. Bokeem Woodbine's Capt. Mixon is a bulldog of a homicide captain and Fiona's father.

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of Dexter: Resurrection finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers – one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated – all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a midlife crisis. Harrison (Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter.

From Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson.

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