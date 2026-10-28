Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Dexter: Resurrection, South Park & DC Studios: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: DC Studios & James Gunn, South Park, Scrubs, Boston Blue, Dig, Doctor Who, Dexter: Resurrection, and more!

Article Summary Dexter: Resurrection leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch, with a new Season 2 clip teasing Dexter’s tense next move.

South Park, DC Studios, and James Gunn headline a packed TV roundup covering major updates, previews, and reactions.

Doctor Who, Scrubs, Boston Blue, Dig, and NCIS join the lineup with fresh looks at episodes, casting, and trailers.

From Dexter: Resurrection to WWE Raw and Harry Potter, today’s dispatch tracks the TV news fans need on one page.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: DC Studios & James Gunn, NCIS: Origins, Walter Koenig, South Park, Scrubs, Crystal Lake, Boston Blue, Dig, Doctor Who, WWE Raw, Dexter: Resurrection, The Rockford Files, Harry Potter, Walton Goggins & The Muppets, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, October 28th, 2026:

Can R.J. Decker Free a Wrongly Convicted Man? Season 2 Finale Preview

DC Studios' DCU Storytelling Approach Laid Out From The Start: Gunn

NCIS: Origins S03E04: "Shimmy Shimmy Ya": Preview: Bishop Returns

New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027 Set for 8-Hour Return

Star Trek: William Shatner, George Takei & Others Honor Walter Koenig

NCIS: New York S01E04 Preview: It's a Surprise "Homecoming" for Sam

South Park S29E04 Preview: South America Is Having Big Beef Problems

NCIS S24E04: "Like and Subscribe" Preview: Deadly Consolation Prize

Scrubs S02E06 Images, Overview; S02E07-S02E08 Overviews Released

The Black Tapes: Coster-Waldau & Bacon Join MGM+ Series Adapt Cast

Ascension: New Apple TV-Alfonso Cuarón Series Welcomes Bill Nighy

The Terminal List EPs on Adapting "True Believer," S02 Global Focus

Crystal Lake Costume Designer on Pre-Hockey Mask Jason, VFX & More

Boston Blue S02 Preview: Marg Helgenberger Guest Stars in "Bloodlines"

Magic: The Gathering Unveils Multiple Star Trek Secret Lair Sets

Dig Trailer: Peacock Previews Amy Poehler & Hugh Laurie Comedy Series

Doctor Who: Varada Sethu on Gatwa-Piper Regen; Would "100%" Return

WWE Raw Review: Liv Morgan Survives Another Defense and Cash-In

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Clip: Dexter Just Wants to Talk, Al

The Rockford Files Star David Boreanaz Shares Behind-the-Scenes Looks

Harry Potter Series Finds Its James & Lily Potter and Charlie Weasley

Walton Goggins Goes "Scrooge" on The Muppets in Walmart Ad Campaign

Jay-Z/SBLXI, SNL/Sesame Street & Young Sheldon: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Young Sheldon Big Bang Reunion In The Daily LITG, 27th October 2026

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. In face, we might start dropping random things here to see who's been paying attention.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!