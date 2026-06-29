Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection Star Krysten Ritter Returning for Season 2

It seems Showrunner Clyde Phillips's Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection is welcoming back Krysten Ritter for Season 2. Hmmm...

Article Summary Krysten Ritter is reportedly returning for Dexter: Resurrection Season 2, despite Mia seemingly dying in Season 1.

Ritter’s comeback raises big Dexter: Resurrection questions: flashback, hallucination, fake death, or another twist?

Deadline’s exclusive follows Marcos Siega’s upbeat Season 2 filming update, adding more intrigue to the new chapter.

Early Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 details tease Dexter caught between two killers as Harrison faces a darker path.

After getting some great news from director/EP Marcos Siega regarding how filming was going on the second season, Deadline Hollywood has some exclusive casting news for Showrunner Clyde Phillips's Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection to pass along. Krysten Ritter (Daredevil: Born Again) is set to return – though no additional details were offered about her casting. By the time the credits rolled on the first season, Ritter's Mia, aka Lady Vengeance, had already been killed in jail after being arrested. Are we looking at a flashback or a figment of Dexter's (Hall) imagination? Maybe another "twin" situation? Maybe the prison death was a set-up of some kind? Stay tuned…

Also returning alongside Hall for the second season of Dexter: Resurrection are Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Sarif, Dominic Fumusa, Uma Thurman, and James Remar, with Desmond Harrington upped to a series regular.

Previously, we learned that Brian Cox had been cast as Don Framt, aka The New York Ripper. Mentioned during the first season after a file on Framt was found by Dexter (Hall) and Det. Wallace (Kadia Saraf) in Leon Prater's (Dinklage) vault, Cox's Framt is a serial killer who terrorized NYC years ago. Though no longer active as a killer, he's found a new way to live into his infamy by continuing to taunt the survivors of his long-ago murder spree.

Dan Stevens had been tapped for the series regular role as The Five Borough Killer. In line with how the Zodiac Killer operates, Stevens's killer taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. When he follows through with the awful deeds…the City and the Police are terrorized.

In addition, Nona Parker Johnson is set as Fiona Mixon, a training officer in the Homicide unit and a nepo-baby in the police world – and Harrison's (Alcott) new love interest. Bokeem Woodbine's Capt. Mixon is a bulldog of a homicide captain and Fiona's father.

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of Dexter: Resurrection finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers – one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated – all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a midlife crisis. Harrison (Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter.

From Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson.

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