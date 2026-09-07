Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection Teases Season 2 Teaser/Trailer Hitting Tomorrow

Paramount+ with Showtime's Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection is teasing that something Season 2-related will hit on Tuesday.

Article Summary Dexter: Resurrection is teasing a major Season 2 reveal on Tuesday, with Paramount+ with Showtime dropping a new promo.

Michael C. Hall stars in the teaser video, strongly hinting that a Dexter: Resurrection trailer or teaser is coming next.

The Season 2 drop could also include fresh key art, new images, and the long-awaited Dexter: Resurrection premiere date.

Production updates have kept fans engaged, but Tuesday looks set to deliver the biggest Dexter: Resurrection reveal yet.

The team behind Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner Clyde Phillips's Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection has been doing a great job keeping fans in the loop regarding production on the second season. But tomorrow, it looks like we're going to get our best look yet at the result of all of that hard work. In a teaser video released on Monday, Hall's having a hard time reading what's being put on display – but we think it's safe to say that it will be a teaser or trailer, possibly new image and key art, and a premiere date.

Here's a look at the video that was released earlier today, teasing something big dropping on Tuesday regarding Season 2:

Returning alongside Hall for the second season of Dexter: Resurrection are Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Sarif, Dominic Fumusa, Uma Thurman, Krysten Ritter, David Zayas, and James Remar, with Desmond Harrington upped to a series regular. Brian Cox has been cast as Don Framt, aka The New York Ripper. Mentioned during the first season after a file on Framt was found by Dexter (Hall) and Det. Wallace (Kadia Saraf) in Leon Prater's (Dinklage) vault, Cox's Framt is a serial killer who terrorized NYC years ago. Though no longer active as a killer, he's found a new way to live into his infamy by continuing to taunt the survivors of his long-ago murder spree.

Dan Stevens had been tapped for the series regular role as The Five Borough Killer. In line with how the Zodiac Killer operates, Stevens's killer taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. When he follows through with the awful deeds…the City and the Police are terrorized. In addition, Nona Parker Johnson is set as Fiona Mixon, a training officer in the Homicide unit and a nepo-baby in the police world – and Harrison's (Alcott) new love interest. Bokeem Woodbine's Capt. Mixon is a bulldog of a homicide captain and Fiona's father. Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, FUBAR) is set as Ray Ballard, a serial killer operating under the name "The Sleepy-Eyed Stranger."

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of Dexter: Resurrection finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers – one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated – all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a midlife crisis. Harrison (Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter.

From Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson.

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