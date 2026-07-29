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Dexter: Resurrection, The Rookie, AHS 13 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, Baywatch, Carrie, Slow Horses, Warhammer 40,000, Dexter: Resurrection, AHS 13, Ted Lasso & more!

Article Summary The Rookie leads today’s TV roundup as Eric Winter teases a Season 8 finale alternate ending fans will want to unpack.

Dive into fresh updates on Dexter: Resurrection Season 2, American Horror Story 13, and Ted Lasso Season 4.

Also on deck: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Slow Horses Season 6, Carrie, Baywatch, and Warhammer 40,000.

From WWE Raw and NXT to 60 Minutes and Dungeon Crawler Carl, today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch covers it all.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW/WWE/NXT, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Rookie, 60 Minutes, Dungeon Crawler Carl, Baywatch, Carrie, Slow Horses, Warhammer 40,000, Stargate SG-1, Dexter: Resurrection, American Horror Story: 13, Ted Lasso, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, July 29th, 2026:

WWE Raw Review: Tensions Heat Up Before SummerSlam

AEW Dynamite Rebel Heart to Support I AM ALS, Set for September

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E02: "The Griffin Incident" Trailer

The Rookie Star Eric Winter Teases Season 8 Finale Alternate Ending

Will Bari Weiss Do to 60 Minutes What Was Done to CBS Evening News?

WWE NXT Preview: Goodbye, Mike Santana… And Hello, Cruz Montana!

Dungeon Crawler Carl Author on Casting Jeff Hays, Doing Right By Fans

Baywatch: Pamela Anderson Says No One Contacted Her for FOX Reboot

Carrie Not a "Finite Story": Mike Flanagan on Season 2 Possibilities

Slow Horses Season 6 Teaser: Making a Not-So-Clean Break For It

Games Workshop Drops Big Warhammer 40,000 Live-Action/Animated Updates

Below Official Teaser: Josh Hartnett Knows Something's in The Water

Stargate SG-1 Star Michael Shanks to Host Series Rewatch Podcast

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 First-Look Images: The Game's Afoot!

Ghosts: The Possession of Button House Poster Makes Excellent Point

American Horror Story: 13 About Defeating "The Ultimate Evil": Murphy

Ted Lasso Season 4 Official Trailer Will Get You Believing Again

Strange New Worlds Cast Has Some Thoughts on Star Trek vs. Star Wars

The Ark, Severance & The Walking Dead: Dead City: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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