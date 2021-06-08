Dexter Writer/Producer Teases "Today Is Gonna Be Fun" Day of Filming

Just before May gave way to June, Dexter writer/producer Scott Reynolds and director/EP Marcos Siega shared a page from showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips' upcoming Showtime revival series script that introduced us to Jim Lindsay. Because Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) can't start a new life with his old name- let's just say it carries some baggage. Oh no, so Dexter is "Jim Lindsay," Fred's Fish & Game sales associate and beloved by the townsfolk (even if knives do still get the blood pumping). Flash ahead to today, and we have a tasty teaser from Reynolds once again. Posting via Twitter, the writer/producer shared a look at the clapperboard for the episode being working on with a simple and direct caption to get brains speculating: "Today is gonna be fun."

Here's a look at Reynolds's tweet from earlier today, teasing what feels like will be a fun day for the production team and a "fun" scene for Dexter fans:

Here's a look at the newest teaser for Dexter, set to premiere later in 2021:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Around Town' Teaser | Dexter | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qr5NixKgrz8)

So for a look back at the previously-released look at Hall's return to one of the roles that made him famous (with much love to Six Feet Under), here's a look at our own Dexter Morgan- looking to make sure he's not "Misunderstood" (and he still needs to work on a sudden smile that doesn't come across that creepy):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Misunderstood' Teaser | Dexter | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvImJz6hRl0)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.

Jones' Angela Bishop is the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York, while Sequoyah's Audrey is Bishop's brash and opinionated teenage daughter. Miller's Logan is a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school, while Dexter has a "meaningful encounter" with Alcott's Randall. The four actors join Brown, who portrays Kurt Caldwell. Born and raised in the town of Iron Lake, he's realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he's a true man of the people. If he's got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for… God help you.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter (2006) Official Trailer | Michael C. Hall SHOWTIME Series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQeUmSD1c3g)

Creighton's Fred Jr. is the congenial owner of Fred's Fish & Game, a shop he inherited from his father. He has grown up in Iron Lake and is a regular fixture around town that everybody knows and loves, whether it's line dancing at the local tavern or singing in the choir. He's married to Brian, the pastor of the town's small church. Magidoff's Teddy is the "new guy" who's only been a cop in Iron Lake for 2-1/2 weeks. Good-natured, quirky, hardworking, eager to please; and a little scared of his boss, Police Chief Bishop. Chung's Molly is a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles while Wahlberg's Zach is the captain of the Iron Lake High School wrestling team. A bit of a bully but generally the go-to guy to have a good time, Zach is the gateway to the in-crowd- which includes the daughter of the chief of police.

