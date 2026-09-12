Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Diablo

Diablo: Blizzard Entertainment, Netflix Developing Animated Series

Blizzard Entertainment president Johanna Faries announced during BlizzCon 2026 that Netflix was developing a Diablo animated series.

Article Summary Blizzard president Johanna Faries announced at BlizzCon 2026 that a Diablo animated series is in development at Netflix.

The Diablo Netflix series will explore Sanctuary, where humanity is caught between the High Heavens and Burning Hells.

Blizzard says the Diablo adaptation is part of a broader push to bring its game universes to new screens and audiences.

The reveal arrives as BlizzCon returns and Diablo celebrates 30 years, with Diablo IV still the franchise’s latest release.

For those of you who aren't familiar, BlizzCon 2026 is a two-day fan festival celebrating the universes of Blizzard Entertainment, including "Diablo," "World of Warcraft," and "Overwatch." Along with a whole lot of celebrating, the expectation is that some big news and previews will be dropped throughout – and Blizzard Entertainment president Johanna Faries didn't waste time getting to the good stuff. Stemming from the Anaheim Convention Center, Faries announced that an animated TV series adaptation of the "Diablo" video game franchise was in development at Netflix.

Set in the dark and deadly world of Sanctuary, humanity finds itself becoming major collateral damage in a never-ending battle between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells. "After decades of bringing entire universes to life through our games, we're partnering with some creative powerhouses to tell even more stories beyond gaming across new screens. A new animated series set in the world of 'Diablo' is in development with Netflix. More details will be shared in the future, but this is only the beginning, with even more taking shape across our universes," reads the description released by Blizzard.

The timing of the news couldn't be better, considering this year's edition of the event, since 2023, after Microsoft finalized its $69 billion deal for Activision Blizzard that same year. In addition, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the first "Diablo" game – with the most recent edition of the game, Diablo IV, launching in 2023. Here's a look at the overview for BlizzCon 2026:

BlizzCon is more than an event: it's a homecoming. It's a celebration of the stories we've shaped, the worlds forged together, and the friendships and bonds that make this gathering so unforgettable. Whether this is your first time attending BlizzCon or a long-awaited reunion with friends and fellow community members, there's more time than ever to plan and personalize your experience. We're thrilled to welcome you to what's shaping up to be an incredible event.

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