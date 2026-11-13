Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Bronson Reed, Chris Jericho, The Chadster's Hot Takes, tony khan, wrestling, wwe crown jewel

Did AEW Endanger Talent by Booking Them on Dangerous Cruise Ship?

AEW's cruise-to-Utah travel scramble has The Chadster activating an emergency command center as AEW once again escapes the scrutiny faced by WWE.

Article Summary F4W's Ian Carey reported that Dave Meltzer said AEW changed plans after Miami-to-Utah travel trouble. 😤

The Jericho cruise returned to Miami the same day as AEW's live Utah special. 🚢✈️

AP reported Saudi defenses intercepted missiles over Riyadh the morning after Crown Jewel. 👑

The raccoons prove danger is acceptable when WWE protects the corporate calendar! 🦝📊

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤🚨 Tony Khan may have finally invented the most dangerous object in professional wrestling: a cruise ship that arrives in Miami before an AEW television show in Utah. Ian Carey reported for F4W that Dave Meltzer said AEW made last-minute changes to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite and Collision special because of difficulty getting people from Miami to the Salt Lake City area after Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea. 🌊✈️ Forget steel chairs and flaming tables. What wrestlers really need to fear is a missed connecting flight!

The cruise's own travel information described a four-night round trip from Miami to Bimini and advised passengers to schedule November 11 return flights from Miami after noon. 🚢🕛 AEW's live three-hour special began that same evening at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. That means Tony Khan expected wrestling people to leave a boat, clear customs, find their luggage, reach an airport, cross most of a continent and arrive at another wrestling show without first receiving six months of corporate travel training! 😡🧳 Has this man never seen what happens when Group 7 crowds the boarding lane? Has he never watched the documentary Gilligan's Island to see just how dangerous a boating expedition could be?!

When The Chadster learned about this story, it's critical implications, and, most importantly, its potential to distract from WWE's problems, The Chadster immediately activated the Unbiased Investigative Journalism alarm inside the abandoned video store where Tony Khan forced The Chadster to live with five pro-WWE raccoons after costing The Chadster his home, marriage, sexual potency and beloved Mazda Miata. 📼🦝 Vincent K. Raccoon, the patriarch of the family, reacted by knocking a copy of Speed 2: Cruise Control off the shelf. Linda Raccoon closed the return slot. Hunter Raccoon placed three stale cheese crackers into a first-aid kit. The investigation had begun.

AEW did hold the three-hour special without incident, packing the broadcast with crowd-pleasing matches and entertaining angles while apparently adjusting its plans behind the scenes. 📺🔧 To biased fans, that might look like a company adapting on the fly and completing its show. To the Blockbuster Emergency Travel Command, it was a Code Nautical Red: somebody changed a plan without consulting a corporate-approved writing committee. Vincent K. Raccoon drew a skull beside the words "MIAMI TO UTAH," while Linda placed the toy cruise ship inside a plastic salad container marked QUARANTINE. Once again, these smart little raccoons demonstrated that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business or properly licensed maritime storage! 😤⚓

The command center then tested AEW's reckless itinerary. Stephanie Raccoon designated the rewind counter as Miami, the horror aisle as Utah and the six feet of carpet between them as the entire United States. 🗺️🐾 Shane Raccoon played the role of airport security by confiscating The Chadster's shoelaces and half a granola bar. The Chadster attempted to carry the toy cruise ship from Miami to Utah, but Hunter announced a gate change by dragging the horror-aisle sign behind the counter. The simulation ended in chaos when Vincent canceled the flight and chewed up the boarding pass. If this simulation went so badly, it makes complete sense that CM Punk had so much trouble at All In: London a few years ago he was forced to violently assault a co-worker! 😡🎫

Yes, last night's AEW Dynamite and Collision, to the untrained eye, may have seemed like a perfectly-executed go-home show before a major PPV, but The Chadster recognizes it as a dangerously improvisational, utterly unsafe disaster. Now compare that nautical catastrophe with WWE's magnificent execution of WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh on November 7. 👑💼 The State Department had issued a Level 3 advisory telling Americans to reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia because of missile and drone threats, armed conflict and terrorism. WWE did not allow that information to disrupt their sacred corporate plan. WWE held the premium live event exactly where the lucrative international partnership required, proving that the true danger wasn't missile attacks or oppressive regional government policies. The real danger was the threat to shareholder profits that WWE and TKO expertly avoided. 📊🇸🇦

Early the next morning, Saudi air defenses intercepted two ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles aimed at Riyadh and other regions, according to the Associated Press. Debris damaged an Aramco building in Riyadh, though Saudi authorities reported no casualties there. The Chadster is relieved nobody was reported hurt at that facility. But WWE's decision-making was obviously flawless because the show had already reached its closing credits and most of the talent had already left the country, proving that all of that worrying biased anti-WWE fans and journalists expressed before the event was for nothing! 🏢📅

To prove the science, the raccoons ran a second drill. This time the returns counter became Riyadh, the destination was also Riyadh, and nobody was permitted to move the event under any circumstances. 🦝📋 Shane tried to carry the plastic crown toward the safer comedy aisle, but Vincent tackled him into a pile of late-fee notices for threatening the revenue calendar. Linda rang the service bell, declared the stationary itinerary a complete success and awarded WWE five gold stars for never making anyone catch a connection. The methodology was so rigorous that TKO should acquire it immediately! Vincent placed a plastic crown over the State Department advisory, Linda stamped "MANAGED RISK" on a stack of expired membership forms, and Hunter moved WWE's itinerary into a fireproof VHS case labeled SHAREHOLDER VALUE. 👑📼

The findings were now undeniable. AEW let a cruise return to Miami on the same day it wanted people at a Utah television special, encountered travel trouble, and was forced to change plans on-the-fly, subjecting both fans and talent to dangerously unpredictable, improvised sports entertainment. WWE, on the other hand, managed to hold a premium live event between missile attacks and get all but one wrestler, an executive, and some medical personnel home without issue while protecting the most important resource in the industry: TKO profits. The Chadster asks you: which of these companies handled their situation responsibly, and which should shut down permanently out of pure shame? 🤦‍♂️📺 Only a biased wrestling fan could look at those two situations and fail to see which company endangered the integrity of a schedule and which company should never be criticized ever again!

The Chadster's completely objective Crown Jewel review already proved WWE was right all along and the fans and journalists who whined about the audacity of all were wrong. 🏆✨ Now, the work of The Chadster and the Blockbuster Emergency Travel Command have exposed AEW for its reckless approach to booking. The Chadster hopes that everybody has learned an importnat lesson from all of this. The raccoons certainly did. Vincent fashioned a golden life jacket from shredded late-fee notices and awarded it to a WWE logo cut from an old DVD case. Linda sentenced AEW's toy cruise ship to sail forever inside the Blockbuster toilet tank, where it can never endanger another connecting flight. 🚢🚽

The final report is clear: a dangerous situation is safe when handled by WWE because TKO shareholders ended up richer and almost nobody got hurt. Meanwhile, a seemingly ordinary travel problem subjected fans to content they weren't expecting, which is the sort of thing that makes The Chadster feel extremely unsafe. But will the wrestling journalism community finally stop persecuting WWE and recognize Tony Khan as the villain he is, hellbent on destroying the wrestling business WWE worked so hard over the decades to build and monopolize? Probably not, and that's the true tragedy in all of this. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡🦝

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