Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Review, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

Did SNL Cast, Host Dakota Johnson Know Last Night's Show Was Live?

After a promising start last week, NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 52 took a hit with this weekend's Dakota Johnson-hosted effort.

So, let me start this off with something positive. After this weekend, next weekend's host, comedian/actor Shane Gillis, has nowhere to go but up. Yeah, this weekend's Dakota Johnson (Verity)-hosted edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live wasn't good. To sum it up the best way possible, Johnson seemed about as interested in hosting last night's show as we were in watching it – and that was before the epic, nearly 20-minute "Weekend Update" descended upon us. I've preached time and time again that SNL works best when the host trusts the process and gives themselves over to the writers and cast members. Usually, that's followed by an example of how that philosophy works. With Johnson, we have more of a "cautionary tale" about what happens when a show is a bit too much about the host and not enough about the sketches.

To make my point, go back and watch Johnson's monologue, and then the end credits that ran after everyone said goodnight. The former quickly nosedived from funny to an awkward and very public dating therapy session that even Taylor Swift couldn't save (though Swift was funnier in two minutes than Johnson was the entire night). The latter saw Swift present Johnson with a birthday cake, and then the two of them celebrated toward the front of the stage, while the SNL cast celebrated in the back, and the musical guest, Turnstile (who were awesome), worked the crowd. Again, a little too much "us/them" on display. The monologue and end credits would bookend a run of sketches in which the only way you would know Johnson is playing a different character is by the wig and outfit. Just listen (with no visuals) to two of Johnson's sketches and see for yourselves.

Thank you, Dakota Johnson, Turnstile, and Taylor Swift! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/mnlIryxFVL — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 4, 2026

That isn't to say that the SNL cast and writers didn't drop the ball, either. But after running through the sketches again, you quickly realize just how much extra weight the cast has to carry during the sketch when the host isn't exactly all-in. "Press Your Luck" and "Throne of the Dragonborn" were two perfect examples of this. Marcello Hernandez, Kenan Thompson, and Ashley Padilla owned the former sketch a little too much, mostly because Johnson's Elizabeth Banks was a strong enough counterbalance. In the latter sketch, it felt like Ben Marshall was having to juggle going big at the right moments and then dialing back during his one-on-ones with Johnson.

But in Johnson's defense, she had nothing to do with "Weekend Update," which answers the age-old question, "Can you ever have too much 'Weekend Update?'" Yes. Yes, you can. It wasn't about Colin Jost and Michael Che, who actually hit hard on several current topics (we even got Che doing voices), as much as it was about the guests. Specifically, Sarah Sherman's matchmaker Debbie Mush, and Mikey Day and Hernandez as "Legend of Zelda's" Link and "Grand Theft Auto's" Jason. Combined, the two sketches consumed nearly ten minutes of this week's "Weekend Update," which was surprising because it felt way longer than that. Day and Heranadez are a "Weekend Update" duo we've loved seeing together, and Sherman can usually do no wrong in our eyes. But this week, it felt forced and was left wanting.

That's not to say that there weren't some silver linings. The cold open was solid, and Padilla was perfect as the personification of every game-show contestant we've yelled at on our screens in "Press Your Luck." Jeremy Culhane finds ways to shine even in background roles and ensemble sketches without taking away from his castmates. Sherman, Padilla, and Veronika Slowikowska offered a masterclass in reaction comedy during "Guns for Women," while Marshall is showing some impressive growth as a sketch character actor. Kam Patterson owned his "Weekend Update" segment; I hope that leads to more screentime for him. Andrew Dismuskes rolled out the makings of an excellent full-on Rod Serling impression; hopefully, it gets revisited for the Halloween show (but with a better sketch). Also, more Jane Wickline is always a good thing, and I would be a very happy man if Slowikowska were given the chance to sing in one sketch during the season's remaining shows. Oh, and we're more than ready for even more Saidah Belo-Osagie and Grace Reiter – looking forward to that.

Saturday Night Live Season 52: Dakota Johnson & Turnstile Review by Ray Flook 5 / 10 Yeah, this weekend's Dakota Johnson (Verity)-hosted edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live wasn't good. To sum it up the best way possible, Johnson seemed about as interested in hosting last night's show as we were in watching it - and that was before the epic, nearly 20-minute "Weekend Update" descended upon us. I've preached time and time again that SNL works best when the host trusts the process and gives themselves over to the writers and cast members. Usually, that's followed by an example of how that philosophy works. With Johnson, we have more of a "cautionary tale" about what happens when a show is a bit too much about the host and not enough about the sketches.

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