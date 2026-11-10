Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, VisionQuest

Did VisionQuest Finale End Credits Scene Set Up "Avengers: Doomsday"?

SPOILERS: One of the end-credit scenes from tonight's VisionQuest series finale set up Avengers: Doomsday in a very chilling way.

Tonight was the night. That's right, we're talking about the series finale of Marvel Television and Showrunner Terry Matalas' Paul Bettany and James Spader-starring VisionQuest, the third and final chapter of the WandaVision–Agatha All Along trilogy. While we're not going to be doing any serious deep dives into spoilers, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer. Why? Because there was an end-credits scene that will have a major impact on the MCU heading into Avengers: Doomsday – one that wasn't included in the advanced screeners.

Okay, first we have the good news. By the time the credits rolled on the finale of VisionQuest, we had a family reunion in play thanks to the wonders of magic: Vision, alongside his twin sons, Billy Kaplan/Wiccan and Tommy Shepherd/Speed. Their mission? To complete the family reunion by finding Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch. Speaking of Wanda… in the second of two end-credits scenes, the spotlight shifts to a key moment from the ending of 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

After Wanda brings the walls of Mount Wundagore down around her, destroying the Darkhold across the Multiverse thanks to her sacrifice. But this time, we get to see what happened after: Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom arrives, reviving Wanda from the rubble. "Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your powers will be mine," he orders, before Wanda awakens – grasping for air and clearly unable to fight back. Where is all of this leading? To Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, hitting theaters on December 18th.

Along with Bettany, Disney+'s VisionQuest also stars Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E, Jonathan Sayer as U, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., James Spader as Ultron, and Ruaridh Mollica as Thomas Shepherd. Todd Stashwick (Star Trek: Picard) is set to play an assassin out to capture Vision and his technology, with Matalas confirming that Stashwick is portraying Paladin (Paul Denning/Paul Dennis), a top-level mercenary on the comics side of the Marvel Universe (created by Jim Shooter and Carmine Infantino and first appearing in 1978's Daredevil #150).

In addition, Faran Tahir is reportedly reprising his role as terrorist leader Raza, head of the 10 Rings, who tried to kill Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) in 2008's Iron Man. Ruaridh Mollica (HBO's The Franchise) has been tapped for the series regular role of Tucker, and T'Nia Miller (Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher) has been cast in the key role of Jocasta. Lauren Morais (The Red King) and Diane Morgan (Crunk on Earth) have also joined the cast. Morais's Lisa Molinari reportedly has a close connection with Mollica's Thomas Shepherd, while Morgan is expected to play an associate of Todd Stashwick's Paladin.

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