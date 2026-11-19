Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Died Hard: A Ghosts Christmas Special Preview: Jay Goes John McClane

Check out the images released for CBS and Showrunners Joe Wiseman & Joe Port's "Died Hard: A Ghosts Christmas Special," set for Dec. 10th.

Article Summary CBS's Ghosts returns December 10 with Died Hard, a one-hour Christmas special that puts Jay in full John McClane mode.

Ghosts left Pete in rough shape after Halloween 6: The Mirror, and the holiday special finally tackles his confused return.

Joe Wiseman and Joe Port teased Ghosts Season 6 will include a temporary ghost boundary malfunction later in the run.

Ghosts will also hit its 100th episode with in-universe reality show It's Getting Hot in Here reaching 100 episodes, too.

Showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port promised that Pete's (Richie Moriarty) precarious situation would be addressed during the special holiday episode of CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts. By the time the credits rolled on "Halloween 6: The Mirror," it was crystal clear that they weren't kidding. He's back… he's just not sure where he's back at… or who everyone is. That brings us to an early look at the one-hour, two-episode "Died Hard: A Ghosts Christmas Special," set to hit on December 10th.

Died Hard: A Ghosts Christmas Special – Parts One & Two Preview

Died Hard: A Ghosts Christmas Special – Parts One & Two Preview – While an official overview wasn't released alongside the image gallery below, we think it would be safe to say that the special will be inspired by the classic Bruce Willis Christmas film, Die Hard (though we're getting some Home Alone vibes, too).

Wiseman & Port on Season 6, 100th Episode: For the milestone 100th episode, it seems we're going to be getting some in-universe fun when the Woodstone ghosts' favorite reality show, It's Getting Hot in Here, also celebrates its 100th episode. As for the season overall, Wiseman teased that the ghost boundary that keeps most ghosts confined to Woodstone might be having some issues, with the co-showrunner adding, "later on in the season, something temporarily may happen to the ghost boundary."

'Ghosts' showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are being quite generous with the Season 6 teasers at #SDCC! Audiences can expect a ghost boundary malfunction and the very first "ghost on ghost possession" pic.twitter.com/HeHMnPlIVY — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 24, 2026

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS's Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

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