Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: dig

Dig: Amy Poehler & Hugh Laurie Comedy Series Hits Peacock in November

Set for November 23rd, Peacock shared first-look images from Mike Schur and J.J. Philbin's Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie-starring series, Dig.

Article Summary Peacock’s Dig premieres November 23, with Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie leading the new comedy series.

Based on Kate Myers’ bestselling novel, Dig follows archaeologists and students at a Greece excavation site.

A shocking buried secret puts the Dig team at the center of an international conspiracy that could rewrite history.

Mike Schur and J.J. Philbin co-run Dig, bringing together comedy, mystery, and high-stakes adventure.

Set to hit the streaming service on November 23rd, Peacock is sharing a first-look image gallery for co-showrunners and executive producers Mike Schur and J.J. Philbin's Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie-starring series Dig. Based on Kate Myers' bestselling book Excavation, the ten-episode series centers on a team of dedicated archaeologists and college students (including Poehler) working at an archaeological dig in Greece, each at a wildly different crossroads in their lives. When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy. Laurie's Neville is a British professor who loves archaeology. He strives to uphold the traditions of this dying profession and fancies himself a mentor to those working at the site. Joining Poehler and Laurie are Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza. Now, here's a look at the official images that were released earlier today:

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Peacock's Dig is an adaptation of author and co-executive producer Kate Myers' bestseller Excavations. Michael Schur and Amy Poehler co-wrote the pilot episode and executive-produced the series, with Poehler set to star. J.J. Philbin also serves as a writer and executive producer on the series. Morgan Sackett is executive-producing, along with Dean Holland, Kate Arend & Jordan Grief for Paper Kite, Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts, and Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue.

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