Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: dig
Dig: Amy Poehler & Hugh Laurie Comedy Series Hits Peacock in November
Set for November 23rd, Peacock shared first-look images from Mike Schur and J.J. Philbin's Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie-starring series, Dig.
Article Summary
- Peacock’s Dig premieres November 23, with Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie leading the new comedy series.
- Based on Kate Myers’ bestselling novel, Dig follows archaeologists and students at a Greece excavation site.
- A shocking buried secret puts the Dig team at the center of an international conspiracy that could rewrite history.
- Mike Schur and J.J. Philbin co-run Dig, bringing together comedy, mystery, and high-stakes adventure.
Set to hit the streaming service on November 23rd, Peacock is sharing a first-look image gallery for co-showrunners and executive producers Mike Schur and J.J. Philbin's Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie-starring series Dig. Based on Kate Myers' bestselling book Excavation, the ten-episode series centers on a team of dedicated archaeologists and college students (including Poehler) working at an archaeological dig in Greece, each at a wildly different crossroads in their lives. When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy. Laurie's Neville is a British professor who loves archaeology. He strives to uphold the traditions of this dying profession and fancies himself a mentor to those working at the site. Joining Poehler and Laurie are Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza. Now, here's a look at the official images that were released earlier today:
Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Peacock's Dig is an adaptation of author and co-executive producer Kate Myers' bestseller Excavations. Michael Schur and Amy Poehler co-wrote the pilot episode and executive-produced the series, with Poehler set to star. J.J. Philbin also serves as a writer and executive producer on the series. Morgan Sackett is executive-producing, along with Dean Holland, Kate Arend & Jordan Grief for Paper Kite, Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts, and Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue.