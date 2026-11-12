Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: dig

Dig: Amy Poehler on Why Peacock Series Was Perfect Post Parks & Rec

Dig co-creator/star Amy Poehler on why Kate Myers’ Excavations was the perfect series follow-up and working with Parks & Rec's Mike Schur.

Article Summary Amy Poehler says Dig became the perfect post-Parks & Rec series, reuniting her with creator Mike Schur at Peacock.

Dig hooked Poehler because Excavations offered a smart setup to bring funny people together on an unusual dig site.

Poehler calls Dig a 10-episode mystery with a different tone, blending workplace comedy spirit with a puzzle-box story.

After years of smaller projects, Poehler says Dig was the right TV return, and making it with Mike Schur sealed it.

Amy Poehler has it all: a memorable run on Saturday Night Live, a semi-successful film career, and a far more blossoming TV one, including a very quotable sitcom in Parks and Recreation, one of the funniest creative partnerships alongside SNL writer and co-star Tina Fey, and now, a nice corner of the podcast sphere with her talk series Good Hang. What more can she possibly want? How about a Parks and Rec reunion with creator Mike Schur to co-create the quirky Peacock archaeological comedy, Dig? While promoting the series, she spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about why she felt the time was right to return in this creative capacity and star in the new show.

Why Dig Creator and Star Amy Poehler Thought of Archaeological Comedy Is Her New Calling

"When we read (Kate Myers' 'Excavations'), we thought this is a really good place to put a bunch of funny people together. An archeological dig is very strange; some people know everything about it and some people have no idea how it operates," Poehler, who also serves as an executive producer, said. The series, which also stars Hugh Laurie (House M.D.), Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers), Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor), and Fina Strazza (Fear Street: Prom Queen), follows a group of archaeologists (and some college students) who spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece. When they discover a rare artifact that could change history, they become entangled in a dangerous international conspiracy.

After Parks and Rec ended in 2015, Poehler remained active writing and performing in several projects, live-action and animated, including Disney-Pixar's animated Inside Out franchise, Netflix's Wet Hot American Summer franchise, Wine Country, Fox's animated series Duncanville, and Peacock's The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning. Dig will be Poehler's fifth series she created, as the former product of the famed Upright Citizens Brigade, alongside The Mighty B!, Russian Doll, Duncanville, and her podcast Good Hang. "I had been back and forth doing small stuff here and there; it's been over a decade since I've made a show and things are very different, in a good and bad way," she explained. "I've been kind of figuring out what to do next and taking my time and knew getting to do it with Mike would be the best thing. So I was just kind of waiting for the right thing."

Poehler also broke down how the series will be different. "It's much more of a mystery and it's tonally a lot different, I think," she said. "It's a tight 10-episode kind of puzzle box mystery, so I think you really do want to watch the next episode to see what happens. But workplace comedies, when they're successful, all have some kind of spirit that's shared, which is, how are these people going to figure it out?" For more, you can check out the entire interview. Dig premieres on November 23 on Peacock.

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