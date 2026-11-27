Posted in: Dropout, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: dig, Dimension 20

Dig: Brennan Lee Mulligan Talks Poehler-Schur Series, Dropout & More

Brennan Lee Mulligan (Dimension 20) spoke with us about his Peacock comedy series Dig, Amy Poehler, Mike Schur, Dropout, and much more.

Article Summary Dig star Brennan Lee Mulligan explains how Amy Poehler and Mike Schur drew him to Peacock’s archaeology comedy.

Mulligan shares why working with Poehler and Schur felt surreal, citing UCB roots and their impact on his comedy path.

The Dimension 20 favorite says Dropout gave him the reps, confidence, and creative training to take on Dig.

Brennan Lee Mulligan also talks dream Dimension 20 guests, SNL ambitions, and balancing writing with performance.

To say that Brennan Lee Mulligan is living the dream would be an understatement, and his career hasn't even begun to peak as a well-established creative in the independent studio of Dropout (FKA College Humor) as an actor, writer, and producer. Not only is he a staple on shows as a dungeon/game master like Dimension 20 and Critical Role, but he's also emerging in more mainstream roles like Peacock's live-action comedy Ted and his latest, Dig, from creators Amy Poehler and Michael Schur from Parks and Recreation. In the archaeological comedy, Mulligan plays Marcus "M.R." Robinson, Jr., a wealthy dilettante and potential patron of the dig. He spoke to Bleeding Cool about getting the opportunity, having shared roots at the Upright Citizens Brigade comedy troupe, how Dropout continues to let him thrive, dream players he would love to have at Dimension 20, whether he would see himself going to SNL like some of the Dropout alumni, and more. The series follows four archaeologists working at an excavation site in Greece who discover a secret that plunges them into the midst of an international conspiracy.

Dig Star Brennan Lee Mulligan on Amy Poehler, Michael Schur, Dropout and More

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Dig' and how did you get involved?

Mulligan: I was intrigued about 'Dig' from the moment I first heard about it. My amazing managers at Brillstein, Billy Jones, Todd Sellers, and Missy Mulligan, were all kind enough to send a breakdown for me for this character, "MR," Marcus Robertson Jr. It was my first reaction on seeing the breakdown for the character was actually, "Oh my god! Mike Schur and Amy Poehler are making a show again. This is incredible news, regardless of whether I get hired," which is a funny thing as an actor to be more excited that the project exists at all than your reaction to the opportunity to audition for it. I said, "Oh, this is going to be amazing. I can't believe this," and then couldn't believe my good fortune that I got to audition for it, let alone that they asked me to come aboard. So, it was a dream come true to work with my two comedy icons.

Was it hard not to get a little starstruck on meeting Amy and Mike, and what was it like having them as creatives?

It was impossible not to be starstruck. I hope I comported myself professionally, but if you think I did not write a florid thank-you note after my first day on set, you would be mistaken. I was extremely moved and honored beyond my ability to express, to get a chance to work with people whose work has shaped my life. Amy is not only someone I look up to as an iconic comedian, performer, and a legend for everybody who does improv, sketch comedy, and comedic acting. I met my wife at UCB. Without Amy's work in the world of comedy, I don't even know what the shape of my life would be. Mike, as you know. my god! 'Parks and Recreation' and 'The Good Place '- as someone who comes from a philosophy background, Mike is one of the most brilliant writers and the force of good with which he applies his brilliance in terms of comedy is just unparalleled, so it's a real fortune to be able to work with both of them.

How does your platform on Dropout allow you to prep for projects like 'Dig?' Do you feel that there's some added pressure to just go outside that realm whenever you do these more mainstream projects?

I am a Dropout man until I die. I'm a Dropout company man. I salute the Dropout flag and the amount of opportunity that my incredible castmates and crew at Dropout and the amazing Sam Reich, who gave me my first full-time job in comedy and changed my life. The amount of at-bats I was given is a platform, and one of the things about being given a platform that Dropout has been kind enough to bestow upon myself and my friends is that not only is the platform the thing that you are chasing as a performer to get that kind of opportunity.

When you get that opportunity, it continues to be an education. It continues: more time at bat, more reps. You are still training while you're in the game itself, right? To use sort of an extended sports analogy there. So, to that end, I would not be able to have comported myself in the manner, hopefully putting forward a satisfactory job on 'Dig' without the years and years of training with all of the amazing opportunities I've had to make. Great stuff at Dropout, so Dropout is ever present in my mind and heart, wherever I go in this life.

Now, I have to ask because there's some bit of crossover in your improv background, and there are quite a few Dropout alumni, like Sarah Schneider and Streeter Stridel, who ended up working on SNL. I was wondering, as far as your career trajectory goes, do you see yourself going more in the writing direction of that path, more of the performing end, or doing a hybrid of both? Do you hope to be the next Tina Fey or Amy Poehler, in your case? Where do you see yourself going, in terms of an evolution beyond Dropout, for you?

I think that Amy and Tina are the there are no brighter stars in the night sky. They sit at the highest seats of the pantheon for me. If my career can look like 1/100th of their careers, then I have left it all on the field I have done everything that I came to do, and to your point, their polymath comedic abilities. The fact that there is no sort of weapon or tool that is not on their tool belt, both for Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. The fact that their facility at writing enhances their ability as performers, writers, improvisers, and sketch comedians. Everything informs everything else, and they just have no weak spots; it's truly admirable. It's a thing to admire tremendously about both of them. It's a crazy honor, and I hope. That would be my dream come true. I'm very lucky how often I've been able to do that in the ways that I have, both within the world of actual play, which truly combines performance, writing, and improvisation, obviously. So, I've been very fortunate that I have not had to pick and choose too terribly much whether I had to solely be a performer or solely be a writer. I've gotten to do so much of both, which has been wonderful.

A follow-up question and there are so many different gaming things I could ask you and whatnot, so I'll keep it simple: Is there a crazy 'Dimension 20' story as a DM that you want to share as far as just? If you can't think of it, is there a dream player you would like to have as a guest on your show?

Well, we have never- I know that if she doesn't know it, then I have failed in my job- but there is a welcome set of dice and character sheet waiting for the magnificent Amy Poehler should she ever wish to play D&D. I will roll out the red carpet and furnish worlds of myth and adventure beyond counting if she ever wants to play. So, that door is always wide open, and the same goes for the incredible, and shouted out to Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey as some of my others talked about 'Bronx Beat' as one of my favorite 'SNL' sketches. That invitation also extends to Mike Schur, and so many others of the amazing cast and crew of 'Dig' as well, who are just the most delightful people. If anyone wants to game, I'm down, whether at 'Dimension 20' or if people just want to play some 'D&D' at home, I'm always down to roll dice with these wonderful people.

Was there anyone you gravitated towards and just hung out around the set on the day?

I must shout out the writers of 'Dig;' they are some of the kindest, most thoughtful, lovely people. My old Herald teammate Kassia Miller is so incredible. The writers- I think that some of you did some amazing work with MR, specifically, which was Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, Karen Chee, the amazing head writer JJ Philbin, who's phenomenal in her work on 'New Girl '- is unbelievable. McKenna Thurber, Ama Anane, Dani Shank. There are so many amazing writers. I know I'm forgetting some, but there are just so, so many amazing writers, Amina Munir. The writing stuff was just phenomenal, and all of them couldn't have been more friendly, were always just so kind, and had such kind things to say any time I was lucky enough to be on set with them.

Dig, which also stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, Fina Strazza, and Hugh Laurie, is available on Peacock.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!