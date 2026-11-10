Dig: Peacock Premieres Amy Poehler & Hugh Laurie-Starring Comedy

Peacock rolled out the red carpet for Dig ahead of its November 23 premiere, hosting a Beverly Hills screening event.
Amy Poehler, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza headlined the star-studded Dig premiere.
Guests at the Dig premiere screened the first two episodes before celebrating at an after-party at Avra in Beverly Hills.
Mike Schur, J.J. Philbin, and a lineup of executive producers and guest stars turned out to support Peacock's Dig.
With Peacock's original comedy series Dig set to hit screens on November 23rd, the streaming service hosted a star-studded red carpet premiere that included a screening at The Bram Goldsmith Theater at The Wallis Annenberg Center and an after-party at Avra in Beverly Hills. Stars Amy Poehler, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza made their way along the Grecian-inspired red carpet to kick off the night, with attendees treated to a screening of the first two episodes. Also in attendance were co-showrunners Mike Schur and J.J. Philbin, executive producers Morgan Sackett, Dean Holland, Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite, Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts, and Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue. In addition, guest stars Max Greenfield, Jason Mantzoukas, Brennan Lee Mulligan, Dan Bucatinsky, Bonita Friedericy, Mo Collins, and Mason Vale Cotton were in attendance for the big event. Now, here's an official image gallery spotlighting how well the night went:
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: (l-r) Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Television Studios, NBC Entertainment & Peacock Scripted, Universal Television Entertainment; J.J. Philbin, Mike Schur at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Reception" — Pictured: (l-r) Jason Mantzoukas, Fina Strazza at Avra Estiatorio in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Reception" — Pictured: (l-r) Amy Poehler, Geraldine Viswanathan, Fina Strazza, Antonia Thomas at Avra Estiatorio in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: Brennan Lee Mulligan at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: Mo Collins at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: Geraldine Viswanathan at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: Bonita Friedericy at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: (l-r) at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Reception" — Pictured: (l-r) Amy Poehler, Co-Creator, Executive Producer; Geraldine Viswanathan at Avra Estiatorio in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Reception" — Pictured: (l-r) Amy Poehler, Co-Creator, Executive Producer; Geraldine Viswanathan, Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, TV Studios, NBC & Peacock Entertainment at Avra Estiatorio in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Reception" — Pictured: (l-r) D'Arcy Carden, Amy Poehler, Co-Creator, Executive Producer at Avra Estiatorio in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: (l-r) J.J. Philbin, Executive Producer, Co-Showrunner; Antonia Thomas, Mike Schur, Co-Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Showrunner; Amy Poehler, Co-Creator, Executive Producer; Fina Strazza, Geraldine Viswanathan at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: (l-r) Amy Poehler, Co-Creator, Executive Producer; Mike Schur, Co-Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Showrunner; J.J. Philbin, Executive Producer, Co-Showrunner at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: (l-r) Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, TV Studios, NBC & Peacock Entertainment; Fina Strazza, Kate Arand, Executive Producer; Jordan Grief, Executive Producer; Antonia Thomas, Amy Poehler, Co-Creator, Executive Producer; Morgan Sackett, Executive Producer; Geraldine Viswanathan, Mike Schur, Co-Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Showrunner; J.J. Philbin, Executive Producer, Co-Showrunner; David Miner, Executive Producer; Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBC & Peacock; Dean Holland, Executive Producer; Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: Antonia Thomas at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: Antonia Thomas at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: Antonia Thomas at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: Geraldine Viswanathan at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: Geraldine Viswanathan at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: Fina Strazza at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: Fina Strazza at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: (l-r) J.J. Philbin, Mike Schur at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: Antonia Thomas at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: Mike Schur at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: (l-r) Max Greenfield, Dan Bucatinsky at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Peacock)
DIG — "Premiere Red Carpet & Screening" — Pictured: J.J. Philbin at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly HIlls, CA on November 9, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
Peacock's Dig follows a team of dedicated archaeologists (and less-dedicated college students) who spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece. Their discovery of a rare artifact sends them on the adventure of a lifetime. The series stars Amy Poehler, Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza.
Stemming from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, the streaming series is executive-produced by Co-Showrunner/Co-Creator Mike Schur, Co-Showrunner J.J. Philbin, and Co-Creator/Series Regular Amy Poehler. Additional executive producers include Morgan Sackett, Dean Holland, Kate Arend, and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite; Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts; and Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue. Produced by Fremulon, Paper Kite, Duck Duck Films, Dunshire, 3 Arts, and Ocean Avenue.