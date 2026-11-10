Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: dig

Dig: Peacock Premieres Amy Poehler & Hugh Laurie-Starring Comedy

With Peacock's Dig set for November 23rd, the streamer hosted a star-studded red carpet premiere for the Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie-starrer.

Article Summary Peacock rolled out the red carpet for Dig ahead of its November 23 premiere, hosting a Beverly Hills screening event.

Amy Poehler, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza headlined the star-studded Dig premiere.

Guests at the Dig premiere screened the first two episodes before celebrating at an after-party at Avra in Beverly Hills.

Mike Schur, J.J. Philbin, and a lineup of executive producers and guest stars turned out to support Peacock's Dig.

With Peacock's original comedy series Dig set to hit screens on November 23rd, the streaming service hosted a star-studded red carpet premiere that included a screening at The Bram Goldsmith Theater at The Wallis Annenberg Center and an after-party at Avra in Beverly Hills. Stars Amy Poehler, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza made their way along the Grecian-inspired red carpet to kick off the night, with attendees treated to a screening of the first two episodes. Also in attendance were co-showrunners Mike Schur and J.J. Philbin, executive producers Morgan Sackett, Dean Holland, Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite, Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts, and Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue. In addition, guest stars Max Greenfield, Jason Mantzoukas, Brennan Lee Mulligan, Dan Bucatinsky, Bonita Friedericy, Mo Collins, and Mason Vale Cotton were in attendance for the big event. Now, here's an official image gallery spotlighting how well the night went:

Peacock's Dig follows a team of dedicated archaeologists (and less-dedicated college students) who spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece. Their discovery of a rare artifact sends them on the adventure of a lifetime. The series stars Amy Poehler, Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza.

Stemming from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, the streaming series is executive-produced by Co-Showrunner/Co-Creator Mike Schur, Co-Showrunner J.J. Philbin, and Co-Creator/Series Regular Amy Poehler. Additional executive producers include Morgan Sackett, Dean Holland, Kate Arend, and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite; Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts; and Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue. Produced by Fremulon, Paper Kite, Duck Duck Films, Dunshire, 3 Arts, and Ocean Avenue.

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