Posted in: TV | Tagged: dig, newlitg

Dig Trailer In The Daily LITG For The 28th of October, 2026

Dig Trailer was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Dig Trailer was the most read story yesterday on Bleeding Cool

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

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LITG one year ago, Karl Urban Thanks Garth Ennis

LITG two years ago, Greg Capullo & FCO Plascencia

LITG three years ago, The Return of Spider-Man's Marriage

LITG four years ago, Shiny Pokemon

LITG five years ago, Todd McFarlane is The Batman

LITG six years ago, West Wing, Three Jokers and Garth Marenghi

LITG seven years ago, Gary Frank finished Doomsday Clock

And Jenny Isabella was calling Batman toxic, long before Defund Batman.

LITG eight years ago, Old Man Logan was ending…

And Superman was getting militarized

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Image Comics founder, Shadowline Jim Valentino

Stephen Donnelly , comics publisher of New Comics Group.

, comics publisher of New Comics Group. Publisher of Self-Publisher Magazine, Ian Shires .

. Karl C. Story , inker on Nightwing, Batman, Star Trek, AVP, X-Men, Terra Obscura, Tom Strong, Ocean, The American Way, and Midnighter.

, inker on Nightwing, Batman, Star Trek, AVP, X-Men, Terra Obscura, Tom Strong, Ocean, The American Way, and Midnighter. OD-Y-C and Infinite Vacation and artist on Thor, co-creator Christian Ward .

. Sacred Creatures co-creator and artist on X-Factor and Books Of Doom, Pablo Raimondi

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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