Posted in: TV | Tagged: dig, newlitg

Dig Trailer In The Daily LITG For The 29th of October, 2026

Dig Trailer was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Dig Trailer tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the daily LITG roundup of the site's most-read stories and trending picks.

See where Dig Trailer ranks alongside DC All In, Absolute Batman spoilers, McFarlane reveals, and comics gossip.

LITG also revisits standout Bleeding Cool stories from one to eight years ago, from Brian Bendis to Old Man Logan.

Catch today’s comic book birthdays and the latest Daily LITG essentials, with Dig Trailer front and center once more.

Dig Trailer was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Dig Trailer was the most read story yesterday on Bleeding Cool

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, DC Comics cancelling Brian Bendis

LITG two years ago, Greg Capullo & FCO Plascencia

LITG three years ago, The Hunters get Kickstartered

LITG four years ago, Eight Pages From Disney's Gargoyles

LITG five years ago, Bosch Sequel First Look

LITG six years ago, West Wing, Star Wars and Turtles

LITG seven years ago, Gary Frank finished Doomsday Clock

And Tony Isabella was calling Batman toxic, long before Defund Batman.

LITG eight years ago, Old Man Logan was ending…

And Superman was getting militarized

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date…

Jeff Krelitz , of Tower Records.

, of Tower Records. Paul Gravett , the Man at the Crossroads, publisher, curator, comics expert.

, the Man at the Crossroads, publisher, curator, comics expert. Publisher of Top Shelf Comix and author of The Staros Report, Chris Staros .

. Warrior Nun Areala writer Anthony Zicari

Illustrator Dave Bain

Transformers and GI Joe comic book artist Emil Cabaltierra

Comics journalist Eric Larnick

Managing editor of Decider, Alexander Zalben

Comic book journalist and Youngblood writer Dr Manolis Vamvounis

Director Ralph Bakshi who hired many comic book creators for his studio.

who hired many comic book creators for his studio. Co-creator of E-Man, comics writer and editor Nicola Cuti.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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