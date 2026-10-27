Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: amy poehler, dig, hugh laurie

Dig Trailer: Peacock Previews Amy Poehler & Hugh Laurie Comedy Series

Set to hit screens on November 23rd, Peacock released the official trailer for the Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie-starring comedy series Dig.

Article Summary Peacock has unveiled the first Dig trailer, teasing Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie’s new comedy ahead of November 23.

Dig follows archaeologists and students in Greece whose rare artifact discovery launches a wild, high-stakes adventure.

Co-created by Amy Poehler and Michael Schur, Dig brings major comedy pedigree with J.J. Philbin co-showrunning.

With a strong 2026 slate already, Peacock looks poised to end the year with Dig as a breakout streaming comedy hit.

Peacock has released the first trailer and new key art for its brand-new comedy series Dig, starring Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie. The cast also includes Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, Fina Strazza, Kayvan Novak, Jon Pointing, and Bonita Friedericy. Michael Schur and Poehler co-created the series, and they always make magic together, so it is hard to imagine this being any different. Schur will also co-showrun with J.J. Philbin. All ten episodes of the first season will be available on Peacock on November 23rd, just in time for family viewings on Thanksgiving. "Dig follows a team of dedicated archaeologists (and less-dedicated college students) who spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece. Their discovery of a rare artifact sends them on the adventure of a lifetime."

Dig Should Be A Streaming Hit To Close Out A Great Year For Peacock

I have been wondering when we would start seeing more from this show, and why the buzz hasn't been bigger for Dig. With this talent both in front of and behind the camera, this should be high on every "most anticipated list" for the fall streaming season. Take a bow, Peacock; you have made 2026 one of the best years for your service since its inception. The Paper remained solid, Crystal Lake was fantastic, The Traitors is ruling reality TV, and countless other series have been some solid hits in my house. You have really stepped your game up, and this is just the cherry on top. I cannot wait to watch this.

Executive producers for Dig include Poehler, Schur, Philbin, Morgan Sackett, Dean Holland, Kate Arend, and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite; Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts; and Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue. The show is produced by Fremulon, Paper Kite, Duck Duck Films, Dunshire, 3 Arts, and Ocean Avenue.

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