Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Disavowed, james marsden, norman reedus

Disavowed: Apple TV Adds 4 More to James Marsden Series Cast

Apple TV's new series Disavowed, starring James Marsden and Norman Reedus, has added four more recurring roles to help round out the cast.

Article Summary Apple TV’s Disavowed expands its lineup, adding Julia Jones, Leila Farzad, Michael Landes, and Pip Torrens.

James Marsden leads Disavowed and executive produces, with Norman Reedus among a stacked ensemble cast.

Michelle MacLaren will direct Disavowed’s first two episodes and executive produce under her Apple TV deal.

Disavowed follows a fired CIA officer chasing a deadly assassin and a $15 million bounty in a global hunt.

Disavowed is a new Apple TV series starring and executive produced by James Marsden. Joining him in the series will be Norman Reedus, Sylvia Hoeks, Bokeem Woodbine, Noma Dumezweni, Sebastian Koch, Daniel Zovatto, Mia Tharia, and Sonita Henry. Deadline has reported that Julia Jones (Dexter: New Blood, The Weight), Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie, Two Weeks in August), Michael Landes (Cruel Summer, The Offer), and Pip Torrens (The Crown, War) will also appear in recurring roles in the series. Disavowed is executive produced by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, Tom Spezialy, Michelle MacLaren, Rebecca Hobbs, and Marsden. Blue Marble Pictures produces, with Theresa Kang and Caroline Garity serving as executive producers. Michelle MacLaren ("The Morning Show," "Breaking Bad") will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer alongside Rebecca Hobbs under her overall deal with Apple TV.

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In Disavowed, we follow legendary CIA Case Officer Brad Griffin (James Marsden), who is abruptly fired in the middle of a global hunt for an elusive assassin responsible for killing his colleague. Disgraced and outcast from the world of intelligence, all bets are off when Brad decides to go after the $15 million federal bounty on the assassin's head.

This sounds like a perfect role for Marsden to showcase a new side of him, and Reedus is tailor-made to play his foil. Apple TV will provide them with the tools and money to make sure this looks like a million bucks, and I find myself getting more and more excited for it as I type this. I love the rest of the cast as well, and maybe we'll get to see this series by the end of 2027, since I imagine it going before cameras close to the new year. I know that I will be keeping an eye out for sure.

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