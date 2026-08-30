Posted in: ABC, NBC, TV, TV | Tagged: disney, fcc, trump

Disney/ABC Lawsuit Could Get Boost From Trump's Latest FCC/Media Rant

Trump's latest social media threat to sic the FCC on the news networks could be a boost for Disney-owned ABC's First Amendment lawsuit.

Article Summary Disney-owned ABC could gain ground in its First Amendment lawsuit after Trump again urged the FCC to punish networks.

Brendan Carr's FCC has targeted Disney stations, ABC license renewals, The View, and ABC's editorial choices.

ABC argues the FCC is running a retaliatory campaign to coerce Disney and ABC over coverage Trump dislikes.

Trump's new threats over polls and Kristen Welker may undercut the FCC's defense and strengthen Disney's case.

If there's one thing that's certain about Trump, it's that he will always find a way to make life difficult for the people who suck up to him the most. And the more they suck up, the more difficult he makes things. Because he knows that they'll keep coming back. Pretty weird, right? Well, we got another example of that on Sunday when Trump took to his version of social media to claim that the news networks are using "fake polls" and that "something must be done about it" – adding, "FCC to the rescue!" Now, if you're Trump FCC Chair Brendan Carr, that's probably the last thing you want to see out in public. But if you're Disney-owned ABC, then Trump's become the gift that keeps on giving. In case you haven't been keeping score…

Carr claimed that ordering Disney to "file license renewals for all of their licensed TV stations within 30 days" (Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno) now, instead of in 2028 and 2031, was part of the FCC's investigation into the company's DEI practices.

Carr's FCC also targeted the popular daytime talk show The View, calling into question whether the talker should be classified as a legitimate news program and subject to the "Equal Time" rule.

Carr's FCC also insinuated that ABC's decision not to air Trump's running line of election conspiracy theories would affect its license renewal process for not serving the "public interest."

But The Walt Disney Company-owned ABC saw those actions as nothing more than a "retaliatory campaign" on behalf of the Trump Administration to control free speech, with ABC filing a First Amendment lawsuit against the FCC in federal court, with the network asking for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to halt further action on the early license renewals, and an order that would prohibit the FCC from taking actions "to coerce or threaten" the network "with sanctions in an effort to alter their exercise of editorial discretion."

On social media, Trump has repeatedly called on the FCC to revoke ABC's license because he disagreed with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, The View, and ABC News' coverage of him. "Acting through the Federal Communications Commission, the Administration has waged a retaliatory campaign against ABC for a single reason: it disapproves of what ABC broadcasts," the lawsuit stated. Trump taking to social media to basically order the FCC to retaliate against those he has personal issues with undercuts Carr's arguments in a big way – and this morning only added to it. But that was just Trump's opening act…

Shortly after, Trump returned to rant against NBC's Meet the Press moderator, Kristen Welker, threatening to report her to the FCC over her view that Trump has had mixed results with endorsements heading into the midterms. "Kristen Welker, the Unpopular 'Hostess' of the once great Meet the Press, now considered Meet the Fake Press, just stated that Donald Trump has 'mixed results' on his Endorsements of Candidates," Trump posted on his version of social media, adding, "Because of this purposeful inaccuracy, she will be reported to the FCC for rebuke or punishment. Unfortunately, she is not the only one."

From there, Trump tried to make his case for why his endorsement has had mixed results, before turning his ire back to the media – once again, calling on the "fine people" at the FCC to take action. "The Press is a Disgrace to our Nation, and I hope that Chairman Brendan Carr, and the fine people of his Commission, will take this Threat to our Country very seriously," Trump added. "Thank you for your attention to this very important matter of Fake Polls and Commentary."

Trump: "THE FAKE POLLS USED BY OUR CROOKED MEDIA ARE OUT OF CONTROL, AND SOMETHING MUST BE DONE ABOUT IT. FCC TO THE RESCUE! President DJT" pic.twitter.com/FcSR5GHzoq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 30, 2026

Trump: "Kristen Welker, the Unpopular 'Hostess' of the once great Meet the Press, now considered Meet the Fake Press, just stated that Donald Trump has 'mixed results' on his Endorsements of Candidates … Because of this purposeful inaccuracy, she will be reported to the FCC for… pic.twitter.com/lk6iy2bfUH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 30, 2026

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