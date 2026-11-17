Posted in: Comics, Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: disney

Disney: As More Layoffs Loom, Q4 Revenue & Profit Gains Reported

Disney reported revenue and profit growth for Q4, even as another round of layoffs looms large over the company and entertainment industry.

Article Summary Disney Q4 2026 revenue jumped 16% to $25.95B, while net income doubled to $2.61B in a standout quarter.

Even with strong Disney earnings, reports say managers were told to find major cuts, with thousands of layoffs possible.

Disney plans to spend $26B on content in 2027, boosting film, TV, international programming, and sports rights.

Disney says its efficiency program will deliver $3B in annual savings by 2029, with technology and AI aiding cuts.

Earlier this month, reports hit that managers across multiple divisions within The Walt Disney Company – including TV networks and film studios – were being asked, in some instances, to identify as much as 20% in annual cost savings. Although the specific target numbers and layoff counts for each division weren't known at that point, the overall impact was expected to eliminate thousands of positions, with the current quarter eyed for the next round of layoffs. Reports were that Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro was looking to reinvest the savings into film and TV programming, technology, theme parks, and cruise ship operations. That brings us to today's earnings report, with D'Amaro having some good news to share with investors and consumers – but definitely not good news if you work for the company.

During Disney's fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported revenue of $25.95 billion, up 16%, and a doubling of net income to $2.61 billion. Total operating segment income rose 43%, to $4.97 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.77. Translation? Disney had a really, really good financial quarter. In fact, today's earnings report also noted that "The Mouse" is expecting to spend $26 billion on content in 2027 (up about 9% from fiscal 2026), including "our increased investment in international programming and sports rights, and the timing of feature film production spend."

But as D'Amaro and his team took a victory lap for wins across a number of divisions, Disney's plans for the future involve more annual savings – and that means layoffs. As the company moves forward with implementing its "efficiency program to create incremental capacity to drive growth," D'Amaro added that billions more in savings is being eyed through 2029. "We now expect the program to realize annual run-rate operating expense savings of about $3 billion by fiscal 2029. While these efficiencies will be used primarily to fund future growth, we do expect a portion to drop to the bottom line over time," he added.

During Disney's quarterly earnings call with Wall Street analysts in May, D'Amaro and CFO Hugh Johnston were asked by call moderator and investor relations chief Ben Swinburne if they were looking at that moment to "take a fresh look" at how the company operates and what areas had the most room for improvement. While D'Amaro spotlighted an increased focus on how AI could benefit the creative process and the company's theme parks, Johnston focused on how decisions have and could continue to impact the company directly and contribute to the company's goal of "a culture of efficiency."

"These are always difficult exercises for the organization, but let me assure you, this management team is acutely focused on this," Johnston shared. Noting that the company was eyeing a stronger financial focus on content and technology to help drive growth, Johnston said that the layoffs and other staff reductions from the previous month (which hit Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment particularly hard) demonstrated "a deliberate shift toward a more agile, technologically enabled and resilient workforce." As for how that could translate when it comes to additional layoffs or areas of the company feeling the hit, Johnston noted that Disney's drive to streamline and be more technologically efficient is "an ongoing exercise and a muscle we're [Disney] building."

Echoing those sentiments, Horacio Gutierrez, Chief Legal and Global Affairs Officer, relayed to the LGA department in September that upcoming layoffs were part of the company's "transformation process" that involved "automating certain workflows by leveraging the latest technologies." Though AI wasn't directly referenced in the memo obtained by Deadline Hollywood, sources said the implication was in Gutierrez's messaging, with many seeing it as a harbinger of more across-the-board cuts coming sooner rather than later. Writing that he is "taking a dispassionate look at every aspect of how we do our work, so we can do it in a more efficient and cost-effective manner," Gutierrez made it clear that the LGA "will be a much smaller organization than it is today" once layoffs and administrative changes roll out.

"Obviously, this will require hard choices about where and how we deploy our resources and investments, including our staffing investments and how we work will look different in the months and years ahead," he added. "LGA will be a much smaller organization than it is today, and some of you will personally be affected by decisions we make in this process. As a result, we'll have to consider a whole range of new models for different workloads, including automating certain workflows by leveraging the latest technologies, moving to self-service models where appropriate, engaging alternative legal providers and others, and new expanded share services, even outsourcing." As Gutierrez sees it, the move is in line with the Disney CEO's vision for the company. "Josh's vision is of a Disney that succeeds in a changing market by breaking internal walls and embracing technology to amplify what makes it great, not by clinging to the way things always have been done," he added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!