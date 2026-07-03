Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: disney, july 4th

Disney Celebrates America Throws a "Party Across America" TONIGHT!

Kicking off at 11 pm ET, here's a preview for Disney Celebrates America: Party Across America, a nationwide look at the countdown to July 4th.

Article Summary Disney Celebrates America: Party Across America airs tonight at 11 pm ET, kicking off Disney’s July 4 countdown.

Watch Disney’s nationwide special across ABC, Disney+, ESPN, Hulu, National Geographic, Freeform, FX, and ABC News Live.

Linsey Davis, Lara Spencer, and Sam Champion lead live coverage from New Orleans and New York City celebrations.

Highlights include Wynton Marsalis, Broadway’s Ragtime, Disney cruise coverage, fireworks, and Gatlinburg’s midnight parade.

It's not like folks need an excuse to celebrate the Fourth of July, but this year's is special. In honor of America's 250th birthday, Disney has been rolling out its "Disney Celebrates America" series, part of The Mouse's across-the-company 24-hour coverage of July 4th. That brings us to tonight's Disney Celebrates America: Party Across America, a look at how the country is celebrating the countdown to the clock striking midnight (in their respective time zones, of course). With that in mind, we've got a viewing guide offering a rundown of what you can expect, when and where to watch, and much more.

When & Where Can I Check Out "Disney Celebrates America: Party Across America"? Tonight's party can be viewed across ABC, Disney+, ESPN, Hulu, National Geographic, Freeform, FX, and ABC News Live. Here's a rundown of when everything kicks off:

Pre-Party Across America (11:00-11:35 pm ET) : Prime anchor and World News Tonight Sunday anchor Linsey Davis will host live from New Orleans. Good Morning America's Lara Spencer and Sam Champion will anchor from New York City with a live audience, spotlighting celebrations across the country

: Prime anchor and World News Tonight Sunday anchor will host live from New Orleans. Good Morning America's and will anchor from New York City with a live audience, spotlighting celebrations across the country Party Across America (11:35 p.m.-12:37 am ET): Linsey Davis, Lara Spencer, and Sam Champion will continue anchoring from across the country.

What Can I Expect to See During "Disney Celebrates America: Party Across America"? Here's a rundown of some of the highlights from tonight's lead-up to July 4th:

Davis will report from Bourbon Street on the music and culture of the influential city and will interview jazz musician Wynton Marsalis .

. Correspondent John Quiñones will be reporting live from the San Antonio River Walk.

will be reporting live from the San Antonio River Walk. Correspondent Trevor Ault will be reporting from a Disney cruise ship along the coast of Alaska.

will be reporting from a Disney cruise ship along the coast of Alaska. Contributor Cameron Mathison will be checking in live from Las Vegas as the city celebrates.

will be checking in live from Las Vegas as the city celebrates. KABC reporter Anabel Muñoz will be reporting from Los Angeles, covering the fireworks spectacular.

from Los Angeles, covering the fireworks spectacular. In addition, we can expect performances by the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Ragtime and ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

Additional fireworks coverage from Walt Disney World and Mount Rushmore.

A look at the 4th of July Midnight Parade, the first Independence Day parade in the nation in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

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