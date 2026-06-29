Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: disney, july 4th, the fourth of july

Disney Celebrates America Tonight! "The Pursuit of Happiness" Preview

Airing TONIGHT on ABC from 8-10 pm ET, here's your preview/viewing guide for Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness.

Article Summary Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness airs tonight on ABC, with Deborah Roberts and Will Reeve hosting.

Disney World and Disneyland frame stories of American innovation, triumph, traditions, and coast-to-coast culture.

Highlights include Toy Story Land, Cars Land, Moana Jones Wong, Sylvia Earle, Jon Batiste, and Pan Am history.

Disney also spotlights the Savannah Bananas, Black baseball history, old Hollywood, and Apollo 11’s legacy.

Disney is going big for America's 250th birthday this weekend, going 24 hours with some of the finest corporate synergy we've seen in quite some time. But the July 4th festivities actually kick off tonight with Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness, a two-hour primetime special hosted by 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts from Walt Disney World Resort and ABC News national correspondent Will Reeve from Disneyland, airing TONIGHT on ABC (8-10 pm ET), and streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu. Here's a look at some of the highlights from tonight's big event:

From Main Street U.S.A.'s turn-of-the-century nostalgia to Cars Land's homage to the great American road trip and what it says about our love for the open road, each stop will play host to true tales of American innovations and triumphs. In this coast-to-coast event, Disney Parks and attractions are the portal through which America's greatest stories, triumphs, and traditions are celebrated.

Marvel over the creation of some of the most iconic American-made toys that shaped so many wonderful childhood memories in Toy Story Land.

Moana Jones Wong , the 26-year-old Hawaiian superstar, shares her personal perspective on the 50th state's unique culture and community.

, the 26-year-old Hawaiian superstar, shares her personal perspective on the 50th state's unique culture and community. From the iconic American magazine National Geographic, Explorer-at-Large Dr. Sylvia Earle , known as "Joan of Arc of the Seas," talks about her pioneering conservation efforts to explore and protect life beneath the shining seas.

, known as "Joan of Arc of the Seas," talks about her pioneering conservation efforts to explore and protect life beneath the shining seas. The special travels back in time to J&M Recording Studio in New Orleans, otherwise known as the birthplace of Rock 'n' Roll, with multitalented musician Jon Batiste .

. Check out the world of global air travel, with a look at how Pan Am crafted a uniquely American identity in flight, reshaping the modern world.

ESPN's Wide World of Sports chronicles the evolution of baseball, focusing on the Savannah Bananas, and celebrates the athleticism, showmanship, and history of America's Black ball players.

The special also looks at one of the country's oldest family-run small businesses, as well as the rise of the automobile industry and its connection to personal freedom.

The legendary Grauman's Chinese Theatre (now known as the TCL Chinese Theatre) set the stage to experience the allure of old Hollywood and the singular icon Marilyn Monroe, who shifted the public's perception of celebrity and fame.

The special also pays homage to ABC News' extraordinary 30 hours of continuous coverage of the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969, with a look toward the future.

ABC's Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness is produced by 20/20 and ABC News Studios. Matt Lombardi and Jennifer Joseph serve as executive producers. Janice Johnston is executive producer for 20/20. David Sloan serves as senior executive producer for ABC News Studios.

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