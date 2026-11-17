Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, Movies, TV | Tagged: disney, hulu

Disney+, Hulu Unified App "Nearly Complete"; Set for December 2026

During this morning's earnings call, The Walt Disney Company announced that a unified Disney+/Hulu app will begin rolling out in December.

It began under CEO Bob Iger and is being finalized under CEO Josh D'Amaro. Three years after it was announced that Disney+ and Hulu would be "fully integrated," The Walt Disney Company announced during its earnings call earlier today that the plan to unify the apps is "nearly complete" and should begin rolling out in December. According to D'Amaro and CFO Hugh Johnston, next month will bring Disney+ and Hulu bundle subscribers "a fully unified experience on Disney+, including live TV and select premium add-ons, creating a more seamless way to discover and engage with the breadth of content across our brands and franchises." D'Amaro and Johnston added, "We believe our continued focus on product and technology will yield further benefits in engagement and churn over time." It's still not clear when the Hulu app wil be phased out, with standalone Hulu subscriptions still currently available in the U.S.

During the company's late-summer 2025 earnings report, a timeline for the new "unified" Disney+/Hulu streaming app was rolled out, with early 2026 first projected. "Today, we are announcing a major step forward in strengthening our streaming offering by fully integrating Hulu into Disney+. This will create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest-caliber brands and franchises, great general entertainment, family programming, news, and industry-leading live sports content in a single app," Iger and Johnston shared in prepared remarks on where things stood on the Disney+/Hulu front.

The duo continued, "By creating a truly differentiated streaming offering, we will be providing subscribers tremendous choice, convenience, quality, and enhanced personalization. This will enhance our ability to continue to grow profitability and margins in our entertainment streaming business through expected higher engagement, lower churn, and advertising revenue potential, as well as operational efficiencies that over time may result in savings that we can reinvest back into the business."

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