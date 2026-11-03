Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: disney, Mickey's Home Alone

Mickey's Home Alone Special Trailer Promises Serious Holiday Hijinks

Disney dropped a trailer for its new all-ages special, Mickey's Home Alone, coming to Disney Jr. on November 26th and the next day on Disney+.

Article Summary Mickey's Home Alone premieres on Disney Jr. November 26th, with the holiday special arriving on Disney+ the next day.

This all-ages Mickey's Home Alone reimagines Home Alone with Mickey, Pluto, Minnie, and festive Disney chaos.

When Mickey and Pluto are left behind, they must defend Christmas dinner from two crafty villains in Mickey's Home Alone.

The trailer teases Home Alone-inspired gags, playful nods, and a lighter Disney Jr. spin built for holiday viewing.

Mickey's Home Alone is a new special coming to Disney Jr. on November 26th, with a Disney+ debut the next day. For those who can't put two and two together, this is an all-ages take on the holiday classic Home Alone, but starring Mickey Mouse, Pluto, Minnie Mouse, and more. That actually sounds like a ton of fun if I am being honest. While nobody in my house is in the age group for this special, I can almost guarantee we will be watching it this holiday season.

Mickey's Home Alone Should Please All Ages

Mickey can't wait to spend Christmas at home. His plans take a turn when Minnie surprises him and the gang with tickets to spend Christmas at a world-famous Ice Palace. In the morning rush to make it out the door, Mickey and Pluto are left behind and home alone. While Mickey and Pluto must protect their home from two feisty villains, a raccoon and a weasel who are after their Christmas Dinner, Minnie and the gang desperately try to make their way back home to Mickey.

Even from these two images, you can see all kinds of winks and nods to the original Home Alone. Is Mickey really all alone in this special, though? Kevin had nobody; Mickey Mouse has Pluto. Now, the jury is out on whether Pluto could become the kind of vicious guard dog that Mickey would require in this situation, and this is a Disney Jr. special, so really he just has to bark loudly to get the job done. I highly doubt Mickey's Home Alone will go to the places even the family film went to in 1990, but I would settle for some winks, nods, and a feel-good special to pass the time decorating.

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