Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: disney

Disney Planning Major TV Restructuring: Layoffs, Consolidation: Report

The Wall Street Journal reports that Disney is planning to restructure its television operations, resulting in layoffs and consolidation.

Article Summary Disney is planning a major TV restructuring, with hundreds of layoffs and division consolidation, per WSJ.

The Disney overhaul aims to organize television around streaming customers instead of legacy linear TV brands.

Debra O’Connell is leading Disney’s centralization push, while ABC News is also facing further staff cuts.

Disney executives say the cuts support a leaner, tech-driven company, with AI and automation shaping the shift.

Last month, Horacio Gutierrez, The Walt Disney Company's Chief Legal and Global Affairs Officer, ignited a firestorm of concern throughout the company when he messaged the LGA office to inform them that layoffs within the department were imminent. The fear was that after several waves of cuts and layoffs earlier this year, another big wave was on the way as Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro continued his efforts to cut costs and streamline the company's operations (more on that below). Now, The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Disney's readying to restructure its television operations, a move that would reportedly result in hundreds of layoffs and "the consolidation of divisions." Senior executives are reportedly developing a plan to "structure the business in a way that makes sense for streaming customers, rather than around brands created decades ago for linear television," though it could take until the end of the year to finalize.

During the Bloomberg Screentime conference, Disney President and Chief Creative Officer Dana Walden explained that the overall goal is "centralizing as a television business," with Disney Entertainment Television chairman Debra O'Connell tapped to lead the initiative. O'Connell oversees a number of production studios and brands that produce programming for Disney's linear channels and streaming services (Disney+ and Hulu), including ABC Entertainment, 20th Television, Hulu Originals, Disney Kids & Family, National Geographic Content, and Freeform. In addition, the WSJ report notes that ABC News will also be hit with "further reductions."

During The Walt Disney Company's quarterly earnings call with Wall Street analysts in May, D'Amaro and CFO Hugh Johnston were asked by call moderator and investor relations chief Ben Swinburne if they were looking at that moment to "take a fresh look" at how the company operates and what areas had the most room for improvement. While D'Amaro spotlighted an increased focus on how AI could benefit the creative process and the company's theme parks, Johnston focused on how decisions have and could continue to impact the company directly and contribute to the company's goal of "a culture of efficiency."

"These are always difficult exercises for the organization, but let me assure you, this management team is acutely focused on this," Johnston shared. Noting that the company was eyeing a stronger financial focus on content and technology to help drive growth, Johnston said that the layoffs and other staff reductions from the previous month (which hit Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment particularly hard) demonstrated "a deliberate shift toward a more agile, technologically enabled and resilient workforce." As for how that could translate when it comes to additional layoffs or areas of the company feeling the hit, Johnston noted that Disney's drive to streamline and be more technologically efficient is "an ongoing exercise and a muscle we're [Disney] building."

Echoing those sentiments, Gutierrez relayed to the LGA department in September that upcoming layoffs were part of the company's "transformation process" that involved "automating certain workflows by leveraging the latest technologies." Though AI wasn't directly referenced in the memo obtained by Deadline Hollywood, sources said the implication was in Gutierrez's messaging, with many seeing it as a harbinger of more across-the-board cuts coming sooner rather than later. Writing that he is "taking a dispassionate look at every aspect of how we do our work, so we can do it in a more efficient and cost-effective manner," Gutierrez made it clear that the LGA "will be a much smaller organization than it is today" once layoffs and administrative changes roll out.

"Obviously, this will require hard choices about where and how we deploy our resources and investments, including our staffing investments and how we work will look different in the months and years ahead," he added. "LGA will be a much smaller organization than it is today, and some of you will personally be affected by decisions we make in this process. As a result, we'll have to consider a whole range of new models for different workloads, including automating certain workflows by leveraging the latest technologies, moving to self-service models where appropriate, engaging alternative legal providers and others, and new expanded share services, even outsourcing." As Gutierrez sees it, the move is in line with the Disney CEO's vision for the company. "Josh's vision is of a Disney that succeeds in a changing market by breaking internal walls and embracing technology to amplify what makes it great, not by clinging to the way things always have been done," he added.

Some additional points to keep in mind that went down over the past few weeks:

During the same week that Gutierrez's memo hit, ex-Character.AI CEO Karandeep Anand was announced as Disney's first Chief Technology Officer, reporting directly to D'Amaro.

was announced as Disney's first Chief Technology Officer, reporting directly to D'Amaro. Previously, Disney posted a job opening for a director of AI enablement and legal engineering. The individual will "redesign legal workflows using AI systems and implement other technology-related solutions for contract review, legal research, and regulatory analysis." In addition, the individual will be responsible for evaluating "whether Disney should build AI systems internally or buy them from outside vendors, measure the return on investment for AI, and help lawyers adopt new workflows."

Last month, Marvel Comics employees faced a deadline to decide whether to move from the shuttered New York office to the Burbank, California, office, which is also home to Marvel Studios and Disney's corporate headquarters. In addition, the deadline for longtime Disney executives who qualify to take the company's voluntary early retirement offer.

Earlier this week, approximately 300 employees, mostly in the tech and human resources areas, were also laid off.

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