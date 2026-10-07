Posted in: ABC, Disney+, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: Super Bowl LXI

Disney+ Set to Livestream Super Bowl LXI, 2 Regular Season NFL Games

Disney+ is set to livestream Super Bowl LXI on February 14th, 2027, and will also livestream two regular-season NFL games.

Article Summary Disney+ will livestream Super Bowl LXI on February 14, 2027, giving U.S. subscribers another way to watch the NFL title game.

Fans can stream ESPN and ABC’s Super Bowl LXI presentation on Disney+, plus the Spanish-language broadcast on ESPN Deportes.

Disney+ will also stream two Monday Night Football regular-season games, starting with Cowboys vs. Eagles on October 26.

Outside the U.S., Disney+ will carry Super Bowl LXI in 55-plus markets, expanding ESPN’s global reach for the NFL event.

Football fans will have plenty of options to watch the NFL's Super Bowl LXI when it airs on Sunday, February 14th, 2027. On Wednesday, Disney+, ESPN, and the NFL announced that Disney+ will livestream the big game. All Disney+ subscribers in the United States can stream the traditional game presentation airing on ESPN and ABC, with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, and Laura Rutledge covering, as well as the Spanish-language telecast on ESPN Deportes. Outside of the U.S., Disney+ will stream ESPN's Super Bowl in more than 55 international markets, including Spanish-speaking Latin America, Brazil, the Caribbean, South Africa, and Australia/New Zealand. In conjunction, ESPN's linear platforms will carry the Super Bowl in more than 130 countries and territories.

Leading up to the big game, two Monday Night Football regular-season games will be available to Disney+ subscribers. The first is the Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Oct. 26th (Week 7), with a second game to be announced. Both games will continue to air as scheduled on ESPN/ABC and ESPN Deportes, with the option to stream both the English- and Spanish-language broadcasts on Disney+. We can understand why there's so much excitement about next year's game because it has a lot going for it. The game itself is taking place on February 14th – yup, Valentine's Day. Remember how much you wished that you could get the day off after the game to "freshen up"? The day after Super Bowl LXI is February 15th – yup, President's Day.

As part of ESPN's "We're Going" Super Bowl LXI campaign (so many jokes to be made there), a new animated spot hit social media ahead of its debut during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. In "Toy Story 5.5," Super Bowl LXI broadcast teammates Laura Rutledge and Marcus Spears reveal that our toy action figures won't be heading out to the big game because they're needed to "hold down the fort." Let's just say that the toys have other ideas. We won't spoil what happens, but you can look forward to animated versions of ESPN Super Bowl commentators Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters, along with action figures of ESPN personalities Pat McAfee, Adam Schefter, Peyton & Eli Manning, Randy Moss, and Jason Kelce – with ESPN mascot App-E also making a "Scrappy-Doo"-like cameo appearance.

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