Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney, TikTok

Disney, TikTok Strike Content-Sharing Deal: Marvel, Star Wars & More

Disney and TikTok announced a content-sharing deal, giving fans a chance to create content using IPs, such as Marvel, Star Wars, and more.

Article Summary Disney and TikTok struck a content-sharing deal letting creators use Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, FX, and more.

The Disney Creator Ambassador Program offers select creators incentives, special events, and career growth perks.

The initiative launches first in the U.S., then expands globally, with fan-made programming featured on TikTok.

Disney+ will also spotlight creator content through its vertical video platform, Verts, boosting Disney fandom.

Though the company's planned venture with OpenAI went south when the latter announced it was shutting down Sora, The Walt Disney Company made it clear during its Q3 2026 earnings call this morning. that it hasn't given up on giving fans a chance to have their way with a whole lot of familiar faces from Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, FX, and more of "The Mouse's" IP universes. Disney and TikTok have entered into a new agreement that will allow creators to create programming utilizing Disney's vast library of characters and shows. Set to launch in the U.S. in the coming months, with a global rollout afterward, the new initiative will also see programming created by those taking part in the initiative spotlighting TikTok, as well as Disney+ via its vertical video platform, "Verts." Those taking part in the "Disney Creator Ambassador Program" will gain certain incentives and have access to special events and career development opportunities. In addition to having a sandbox of "The Mouse's" IPs at their fingertips, programming will be regularly rotated into a Disney-themed TikTok experience.

"The best storytellers are fans first," said Asad Ayaz, TWDC Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, in a statement. "That has always been true at Disney, and today, fans are celebrating our stories in entirely new ways. This collaboration creates a new bridge between the stories we tell and the creativity they inspire, giving creators a bigger stage to share what they've made, and audiences more to discover on Disney+ every day." Dawn Yang, TikTok's Global Head of Entertainment, added, "Creators are at the heart of everything we do at TikTok. Their creativity extends the life of films and shows into conversations that fans discover and share. Together with Disney, we're bringing the authentic creator expression of the TikTok community to Disney+, inviting audiences to experience the shared creativity that makes fandom so powerful." In terms of programming/content created from Disney's library of IPs, it will be interesting to see how "The Mouse" deals with/responds to AI being in the mix.

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