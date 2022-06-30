Doctor Strange 2: Sam Raimi Confirms Xena Tribute; Lawless Approves

Just when you think you're sick of overstuffed cameos and Easter Eggs from within Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sam Raimi has got you covered with his own personal share of them. The director included several nods to his previous work over the years most especially in the latest in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After all, he frequently casts Bruce Campbell to appear in his major projects. In the case of MOM, he played a food vendor who Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) places a hex on to make him frequently punch himself in the face until the last end-credit scene. Aside from the Illuminati (which the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) makes short work of), Raimi had another reveal, a more subtle one dating back to his mid-90s Greek mythology-inspired syndicated TV shows in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and spinoff Xena: Warrior Princess.

Where the Xena Statue is in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

During the scene where Strange finds himself in Earth-838 where the Illuminati reign, there's a statue at their facility which Raimi himself confirmed was Xena. Star Lucy Lawless is married to one of his frequent collaborative partners Rob Tapert, who was a co-executive producer with Raimi on the series that ran six seasons from 1995-2001. The actress acknowledged the Easter Egg on Twitter, writing. "OHMIGOSH. Then this happened! ⁦ @DrStrange ⁩ #Xena #homeWithCovid #Surprise!" Xena also starred Renée O'Connor as her traveling companion Gabrielle, Ted Raimi as the recurring comic relief Joxer, and Kevin Smith as Ares, the God of war. Lawless has also appeared in other Raimi projects like the STARZ series Ash vs Evil Dead and 2002's Spider-Man. You can see her in Universal's Minions: The Rise of Gru, the UK series My Life is Murder, AppleTV+'s Mr. Corman, and Shudder's animated The Spine of Night.