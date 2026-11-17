Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: 4-6 Production Companies Make Tender Shortlist: Report

Reportedly, 4-6 production companies have made the BBC's Doctor Who tender shortlist, including Hat Trick Mercurio, BBC Studios, and more.

Article Summary Doctor Who’s next revival has reportedly narrowed to a shortlist of 4-6 production companies in the BBC tender process.

Hat Trick Mercurio, World Productions, STV Studios, and one BBC Studios-backed contender are named in the report.

STV Studios is reportedly eyeing a move of Doctor Who production from Wales to Scotland as part of its pitch.

The winning Doctor Who bidder is expected to be chosen by March 2027, with 12-18 months to relaunch the series.

Earlier this month, the production companies pitching to be the next ones to steward the long-running show into another revival were notified that they made the tender shortlist. Now, though all parties involved declined to comment for the reporting, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that the shortlist has come down to these production houses (with "one or two other yet-to-be-revealed names on the list"):

Hat Trick Mercurio: Jed Mercurio and Hat Trick founder Jimmy Mulville, with Mercurio as executive producer.

World Productions: The home of the returning Line of Fire.

STV Studios: The company is teaming with Screen Scotland, with an eye to move Doctor Who's production from Wales to Scotland.

BBC Studios: Reportedly, BBC Studios has one production company still in contention (and it's not Drama Productions, Lookout Point, House Productions, or Clerkenwell Films).

Reportedly, A24 UK, Playground, Mammoth Screen, New Pictures, Big Talk Studios, Expectation, and Quay Street did not bid. The winning production company is expected to have "around 12-18 months to locate its Doctor and creative team, roll cameras and get the show back on the BBC." Here's a rundown of the remainder of the tender calendar, as of today, including the planned "finish line" of March 2027: "Award decision finalized and contract signed. Notification to unsuccessful Tenderers and announcement of the successful Tenderer." Next up, the shortlisted production companies start offer more tender details:

4. Tender submission

Early December 2026 : Tender submissions close 1400hrs – ITT responses returned by the shortlisted Tenderers

: Tender submissions close 1400hrs – ITT responses returned by the shortlisted Tenderers Early January 2027: Shortlisted Tenderers issued any relevant areas of focus in advance of interviews

5. Interviews

Mid January 2027 : Distribution conversations

: Distribution conversations End January 2027: Tenderer interviews

6. Award decision, contract signed, announcement

March 2027: Award decision finalized and contract signed. Notification to unsuccessful Tenderers and announcement of the successful Tenderer.

In addition, further clarifications and documentation may be necessary, including a further shortlist, second interviews, best and final offers, and other requests.

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