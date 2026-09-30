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Doctor Who/AI, Law & Order: SVU, Scrubs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sex Criminals, Law & Order: SVU, Spider-Man, Avatar: Seven Havens, South Park, Scrubs, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch as BBC boss Brittin defends the AI episode Tender as “pretty good.”

Law & Order: SVU returns with a first look at Season 28 premiere “Volition,” plus more broadcast TV updates.

Scrubs Season 2 details, South Park’s “Billionaire Weenietown,” and Avatar: Seven Havens headlines the lineup.

Also on deck: Spider-Man Clone Saga buzz, AHS 13 finale fallout, Sex Criminals, SNL UK, and Backrooms.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sex Criminals, RJ Decker, Law & Order: SVU, AHS 13, Best Medicine, Spider-Man "Clone Saga," Avatar: Seven Havens, Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest, South Park, Scrubs, Backrooms, SNL UK, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, September 30th, 2026:

Sex Criminals: Imogen Poots & John Reynolds Welcome You to Their House

It Gets Worse, Major Players, Ministry of Time in A24/Paramount+ Deal

RJ Decker S02E03: "Arms and Armadillos" Preview; E04 & E05 Overviews

WWE Raw Review: Jaida Parker Runs Down Jacob Fatu With Car

Law & Order: SVU S28E01: "Volition" Image Gallery, Overview Released

American Horror Story: 13 Finale Overview: AHS Universe End Times?

Best Medicine: Here's Your S02E02: "Breakin' In is Hard to Do" Preview

The Kid Detective: Adam Brody Film Set for Hulu Series Adaptation

Clayface: This New International Poster Is Pretty Sweet

Spider-Man "Clone Saga" Being Eyed as Prime Video, MGM+ Series

Avatar: Seven Havens: Book One: Survival Episodes 4-6 Titles Revealed

Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest Film Set for June 2029 Release

South Park Returns Wednesday: S29E02: "Billionaire Weenietown" Preview

Nocturne Trailer: Apple TV Previews Schreiber, Beetz & Graham-Starrer

Scrubs Showrunner on Kastl & Foley, Why Jenkins Won't Be in Season 2

Backrooms Limited Series Would "Get to The Main Ending": Kane Parsons

SNL UK Taps Danny Dyer, James Norton, Cynthia Erivo as October Hosts

Doctor Who Tender: BBC Boss Brittin Defends AI Episode: "Pretty Good"

Lanterns, South Park, Avatar: Seven Havens & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

High Potential Season 3, Again, In The Daily LITG, 29th September 2026

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