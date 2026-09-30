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Doctor Who/AI, Law & Order: SVU, Scrubs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sex Criminals, Law & Order: SVU, Spider-Man, Avatar: Seven Havens, South Park, Scrubs, Doctor Who, and more!
Article Summary
- Doctor Who leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch as BBC boss Brittin defends the AI episode Tender as “pretty good.”
- Law & Order: SVU returns with a first look at Season 28 premiere “Volition,” plus more broadcast TV updates.
- Scrubs Season 2 details, South Park’s “Billionaire Weenietown,” and Avatar: Seven Havens headlines the lineup.
- Also on deck: Spider-Man Clone Saga buzz, AHS 13 finale fallout, Sex Criminals, SNL UK, and Backrooms.
We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sex Criminals, RJ Decker, Law & Order: SVU, AHS 13, Best Medicine, Spider-Man "Clone Saga," Avatar: Seven Havens, Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest, South Park, Scrubs, Backrooms, SNL UK, Doctor Who, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, September 30th, 2026:
Sex Criminals: Imogen Poots & John Reynolds Welcome You to Their House
It Gets Worse, Major Players, Ministry of Time in A24/Paramount+ Deal
RJ Decker S02E03: "Arms and Armadillos" Preview; E04 & E05 Overviews
WWE Raw Review: Jaida Parker Runs Down Jacob Fatu With Car
Law & Order: SVU S28E01: "Volition" Image Gallery, Overview Released
American Horror Story: 13 Finale Overview: AHS Universe End Times?
Best Medicine: Here's Your S02E02: "Breakin' In is Hard to Do" Preview
The Kid Detective: Adam Brody Film Set for Hulu Series Adaptation
Clayface: This New International Poster Is Pretty Sweet
Spider-Man "Clone Saga" Being Eyed as Prime Video, MGM+ Series
Avatar: Seven Havens: Book One: Survival Episodes 4-6 Titles Revealed
Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest Film Set for June 2029 Release
South Park Returns Wednesday: S29E02: "Billionaire Weenietown" Preview
Nocturne Trailer: Apple TV Previews Schreiber, Beetz & Graham-Starrer
Scrubs Showrunner on Kastl & Foley, Why Jenkins Won't Be in Season 2
Backrooms Limited Series Would "Get to The Main Ending": Kane Parsons
SNL UK Taps Danny Dyer, James Norton, Cynthia Erivo as October Hosts
Doctor Who Tender: BBC Boss Brittin Defends AI Episode: "Pretty Good"
Lanterns, South Park, Avatar: Seven Havens & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
High Potential Season 3, Again, In The Daily LITG, 29th September 2026
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!