Doctor Who, Alien, Wheel of Time & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 15 Oct 21

Snow is falling from the sky, in the middle of July. Sun was shining in my eyes again last night. Alarm goes off without a sound, the silence is so loud. Something isn't right. Footsteps echo down the hall, no one's there at all. Dial your number but your voice says "I'm not home." Everything is inside out, I don't know what it's about. It keeps getting stranger by the day. Stranger by the day. It keeps getting stranger by the day. Stranger by… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Shades Apart and "Stranger by the Day" (check out the video below), this is Bleeding Cool TV's (BCTV) "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include Amazon's The Wheel of Time, The CW's Batwoman, Disney Plus' Secret Invasion & Hawkeye, FX's Alien, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's The Witcher, STARZ's Power Book II: Ghost & tons more! And then we wrap things up with our review of The CW's DC's Stargirl.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, October 15, 2021:

Saturday Night Live: "Demon" Rami Malek, "Rapper" Bowen Yang & More

Legends of Tomorrow S07E09 Covers 4 Different Genres, 3 Shoot Styles

Secret Invasion: Samuel L. Jackson Gets Back Into His Nick Fury Groove

Mayor of Kingstown Shares Official Trailer Ahead of November Premiere

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Trailer: Tariq Plays the Hand He's Dealt

Ridley Scott No Alien Series Fan? "Never Be As Good as the First One"

Dark Side of the Ring S03 Scene: Luna Turns Down Plan to Win the Title

Superman & Lois Welcomes Djouliet Amara to Season 2 Cast

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flux is Coming… | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NlVyV5ylNcU)

Doctor Who: Flux Viewers Should Expect "Dirty, Filthy Sontarans"

Ted DiBiase Ordered To Repay Inappropriately Used Welfare Funds

The Wheel of Time Teaser Introduces Viewers to The Shadowspawn

Hawkeye Teaser Finds Kate & Clint Facing A Serious "Change of Plans"

Batwoman Season 3: Javicia Leslie & Caroline Dries Preview Killer Croc

The Witcher Season 2 Key Art Highlights Yennefer the Survivor

Good Omens 2: Michael Sheen Teases Return of That "Angelic" Look

Saved by the Bell: Peacock Releases Season 2 Date, Trailer & Images

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Reveals Next Doctor?!

Star Trek: William Shatner's Amazon Space Voyage a Success (VIDEO)

And today's round-up of reviews includes The CW's DC's Stargirl:

DC's Stargirl S02E10 Review: Wait, The Shade's Been Lying All Along?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Stranger By The Day (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OR4ooJWgG0A)