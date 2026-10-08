Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: ai, doctor who

Doctor Who: BBC Boss Jokes He "Got in Trouble" Over AI Comments

BBC boss Matt Brittin joked that he "got in trouble" over his AI comments before attempting to clarify the point that he was trying to make.

Article Summary BBC boss Matt Brittin sparked a Doctor Who AI debate after praising a fan-made, fully AI-generated 50-minute episode.

Brittin said the AI Doctor Who episode was "pretty good," fueling backlash from fans and creatives over AI in TV.

BBC staff challenged Brittin at a town hall, warning generative AI could hurt Doctor Who, jobs, and regional creativity.

After joking he "got in trouble," Brittin clarified AI should support human creativity, not replace Doctor Who creators.

Between the BBC being in the middle of the show's tender process and ex-Showrunner Russell T. Davies' memoir having just dropped, you would think that Doctor Who has more than enough going on right now. But that didn't stop BBC head Matt Brittin from dragging the long-running show into a self-inflicted AI debate. During the Royal Television Society conference in London, the BBC boss shared that he recently checked out a fully AI-created Doctor Who "episode" – and he was impressed. "Everyone's got the ability in their hands — or six billion people have — to create content at the standard of a Hollywood studio," Brittin shared. "Somebody sent me a 50-minute episode of 'Doctor Who' that was AI-generated the other day. It's pretty good. I mean, it's not going to replace humans, and we'll come on to that. So everyone's a creator. Not all the creativity is bad." Well, you can imagine how well that went over with the fans and creative community – and it seems it didn't go over well with some BBC staff members, either.

Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Brittin was hit with questions/concerns regarding his Doctor Who/AI comments during a staff town hall meeting earlier this week. The questions/comments included, "Matt, can you please rethink your fascination with AI-generated programmes? You recently mentioned a Dr Who one. Dr Who is made in Cardiff. What happened to the BBC's commitment to bringing arts and the creative industries to all corners of the UK? Young people especially do not want this [AI] content." In addition, "Is it not time for the BBC to fully reject generative AI? I think Matt's comments about AI Dr Who and news presenters haven't been helpful. We're not a content machine like Netflix and should surely focus on doing things better (not just faster)." The two questions received more than 80 and 30 upvotes each, respectively

Joking that he "got in trouble" for his comments, Brittin looked to clarify his comments in a bigger-picture context. "I was just trying to make the point: Look at the pace of change and what this stuff can do. It's really important. I've spent a lot of time on this, as you can imagine. We have to understand what it's capable of, for good and for ill, and that means things like the risk of our journalistic integrity being undermined. You want to know that that is Steve Rosenberg in Moscow and not an AI-generated state actor-backed facsimile of him, and we need to understand those risks."

Brittin continued: "Equally, AI can help tools on research, journalists using things like Notebook is hugely powerful. So we've got to put it to work. What I want to do is accelerate the velocity of testing and learning in this space because it's vital to the integrity of what we do. It will help us to be more effective in a more efficient in some ways, and there are some creative opportunities that come through too. But I want to be really clear: Humans are leading, and I believe in human creativity, enhanced by whatever tools. We're surrounded by technology today. It'll be different technology tomorrow. But the BBC has to stand for human trust, using the best technology."

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