Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: BBC Releases Tenth Doctor/Rose Series 2 Deleted Scenes

The BBC released some great deleted scenes from Series 2, spotlighting the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant), Rose Tyler (Billie Piper), and more.

Article Summary BBC released new Doctor Who Series 2 deleted scenes, with fresh Tenth Doctor and Rose Tyler moments from Doomsday and more.

The Doctor Who anniversary rollout began with unseen Doomsday farewell footage showing David Tennant and Billie Piper.

Newly shared clips span Series 2 episodes including Army of Ghosts, School Reunion, Fear Her, and The Satan Pit.

David Tennant says Doctor Who changed his life, reflecting on taking the iconic role after loving the show as a child.

Last week, the BBC's Doctor Who YouTube and social media accounts celebrated the 20th anniversary of S02E13: "Doomsday" (July 8th, 2006), the second series/season finale and the conclusion of the two-part story that began with "Army of Ghosts." That included releasing previously unseen footage of the moment when the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) said goodbye to Rose Tyler (Billie Piper), offering a look at both their perspectives while filming that heartbreaking scene. Earlier today, Doctor Who fans were treated to more deleted scenes from "Doomsday," "Army of Ghosts," and additional episodes from the revival era's second series.

We're looking at deleted scenes from "The Christmas Invasion," "Tooth and Claw," "School Reunion," "The Girl in the Fireplace," "The Age of Steel," "The Impossible Planet," "The Satan Pit," "Love & Monsters," "Fear Her," "Army of Ghosts," and "Doomsday."

During his recent press run in support of the second season of Disney+'s Rivals, Tennant opened up about his relationship with Doctor Who – well before he was cast in the iconic role on the long-running show. "I loved it from when I was a small child. I was pretty obsessed with it as a show and as a character. So when the very unlikely circumstances arose that I was asked to take over on the show, a show which had not existed for many years in between, it felt like a wonderful, impossible opportunity," Tennant shared during a profile interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I loved it. It was everything I hoped it might be. And it definitely changed my life in so many ways, professionally and personally, that I don't feel the need to distance myself from it. I'm also aware that I probably can't. If I never worked again, the first line of my obituary probably been written. 'Doctor Who' attracts that kind of attention and enthusiasm."

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